Obama Cancels Big 60th Birthday Bash After COVID Backlash
PARTY POOPER
Former President Barack Obama has canceled his big 60th birthday party after people questioned the wisdom of holding an event for hundreds of people during a resurgent pandemic. Plans for the Saturday bash at his multimillion-dollar home on Martha’s Vineyard had been going on for months—but the spike in virus case numbers has forced a rethink. “Due to the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends,” Hannah Hankins, an Obama spokeswoman, said early Wednesday. “He’s appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon.” Hundreds of ex-Obama administration officials, Democratic donors, and celebs including George Clooney, Steven Spielberg, and Oprah Winfrey were expected to attend. The White House defended the original plan earlier this week.