Obama Ethics Official: Trump Violated the Emoluments Clause

The top ethics official under President Obama tweeted Monday that President Trump has violated the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution after a report surfaced that the Chinese government gave a project in Indonesia featuring Trump-branded hotels and golf courses $500 million in loans. “This is a violation of the Emoluments Clause. A big one. See you in court Mr. Trump,” Norm Eisen wrote on Twitter. Over the weekend, Trump wrote in a tweet that he would be helping Chinese President Xi Jinping get the ailing Chinese phone company ZTE “back into business, fast.” The project in Indonesia involves a theme park featuring “Trump-branded hotels, residences, and a golf course,” according to South China Morning Post. According to HuffPost, the deal for the loans was signed Thursday, and Trump’s ZTE announcement was made Sunday. Trump has been under fire for not divesting from his businesses, which include licensing his name out to different projects globally.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
- 1
DAMAGE CONTROL
NSC Official Knew Leaks of Trump’s Ukraine Call Would Be Bad
“I recommended to them that we restrict access to the package,” Morrison said, according to a transcript of his Oct. 31 testimony.16 hrs ago
- 2
DARK HORSE?
Pete Buttigieg Is New 2020 Frontrunner in Iowa Poll
The South Bend mayor’s support surged to 25 percent, showing a 16-point increase since September.12 hrs ago
- 3
ROYAL MESS
Prince Andrew’s PR Guru Quit Over Disastrous BBC Interview
The spin doctor walked off the job after he couldn’t dissuade Prince Andrew from sitting for the BBC interview in which he called Epstein’s sex crimes “unbecoming.”1 hr ago
- 4
STATIC
Denver Radio Host Booted Mid-Show for Trump Criticism
“I cannot and will not toe strict Trump party line. I call things as I see them,” he later tweeted.15 hrs ago
- 5
ALEXA ANYWHERE
The Echo Flex Adds Alexa to Any Place With an Outlet
Plug the Flex into the outlet above a workbench or in the garage for added smart home capabilities without taking up valuable real estate.2 days ago
- 6
SHUT IT DOWN
Syracuse U Suspends All Frat and Sorority Social Activities
The extraordinary measure was taken after members of a fraternity allegedly called an African-American student a racial slur on Saturday night.23 mins ago
- 7
‘STOP RUNNING’
Eight NFL Teams Attend Kaepernick’s Workout After Dispute
Twenty-five teams were scheduled to attend before the quarterback suddenly changed the time and place.12 hrs ago
- 8
ALSO ‘VERY GOOD’
Donald Trump Tweets His Health Is ‘Great!’ After Checkup
The president tweeted early Sunday that he is in “very good (great!)” health after an unannounced visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Hospital Saturday.1 hr ago
- 9
NO END IN SIGHT
Hong Kong Cop Shot With Arrow in Violent Clashes
A police officer was wounded by an arrow shot with a bow at the fortified central university campus during violent clashes with pro-democracy protesters Sunday.1 hr ago
- 10
BREAKING RANKS
OMB Official Breaks With WH, Testifies in Impeachment Probe
His testimony “stands in stark contrast to the actions of Acting COS Mick Mulvaney,” Rep. Adam Schiff said.16 hrs ago