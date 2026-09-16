Politics

Heartbroken Obama Reveals Family Dog Sunny Has Died at 14

FIRST DOG

She became a star of the White House press pool.

Harry Thompson
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

U.S. President Barack Obama's dogs Bo (L) and Sunny (R) get a walk on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY ANIMALS)
Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The Obamas’ family dog has died at 14.

Portuguese water dog Sunny became a regular feature during the second term of the Obama administration, from 2012 to 2016, often appearing in White House photos with the first family and even earning her own Wikipedia page.

Former President Barack Obama posted a love letter to the former first dog of the United States on Wednesday, announcing that “yesterday, we lost a cherished member of our family.”

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Barack Obama's dogs Sunny (L) and Bo arrive to board Air Force One for travel to Massachusetts for the family's annual vacation at Martha's Vineyard, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
Sunny and Bo board Air Force One. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“We got Sunny at the start of our second term in the White House, and all of us—including our first dog, Bo—immediately fell in love.”

The family had Bo from 2009 until his death from Cancer in 2021.

“We also had trouble keeping up with her, for Sunny was a force of nature. Athletic and full of boundless energy, she leapt over the hedges on the South Lawn like they weren’t even there, chasing squirrels, birds and anything else that moved,” the 44th president added.

Sunny, the new Portuguese Water Dog at the Obama White House, licks the front of photographer Alex Wong's lens as it walks the grounds at the White House in Washington, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY ANIMALS)
Sunny became a regular muse for White House photographers. Jason Reed/Reuters

“And whereas the way to Bo’s heart usually involved a treat, Sunny was more interested in having us run around with her, roll on the floor with her, or have her belly rubbed for as long as we were willing.

“She loved the girls, even if they were pestering her when she was napping. She loved our team, and would often follow them around, helping them on the job. She was fiercely protective of Bo, who she rightly sensed wasn’t always as alert and attentive as she was.

“She had her eccentricities: other than Bo, she preferred people to dogs; she was a loud and sloppy drinker; and despite being a Portuguese Water Dog, she hated getting wet.

“But as far as our family was concerned, she was pretty much perfect, and for thirteen years, she would be by our side – always loyal, always sweet, always ready for adventure, still fiery and gorgeous till the very end of her days.

First lady Michelle Obama, and her nephews Aaron with first dog Bo, and Austin with first dog Sunny, walk out to greet the White House Christmas tree at the North Portico in Washington, U.S. November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Sunny with Michelle Obama. Gary Cameron/REUTERS

“We will miss her terribly, and imagine she’s with her big brother now, making sure he’s okay.”

Harry Thompson

Harry Thompson

News Reporter

Thompson99999

harry.thompson@thedailybeast.com

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