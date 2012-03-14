Obama Gives Cameron BBQ

CHEAT SHEET
President Obama held a news conference with British P.M. David Cameron today, and by all accounts the two leaders are getting along just fine. The pair discussed Syria, where they both agreed that the Assad regime needs to end and humanitarian aid needs to be increased. On Iran, they were in lockstep again, with Cameron supporting Obama's notion that nothing is "off the table." And there were parting gifts, to boot. The Obamas gave the Camerons a custom-designed wood- and charcoal-burning grill, engraved with American and British friendship flags, and a pair of personalized chef jackets. The gift was meant to commemorate the cookout the Obamas and Camerons held in London for members of their respective countries’ militaries last year.