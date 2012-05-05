Obama Holds First Rallies

CHEAT SHEET
They’re off! The Obama campaigning machine officially launched its reelection campaign Saturday as the president held his first rallies of the season at colleges in Columbus, Ohio, and Richmond, Va. Obama’s new campaign slogan, “Forward,” aims to highlight his progress and future goals for the economy, while taking a swipe at Romney policies that move backward. “I believe in you. I’m asking you to keep believing in me,” the president said to thunderous applause in Ohio. Romney has already jabbed back, telling a crowd in Virginia, “It’s like, forward, what? Over the cliff?”