Obama Lays It on the Line While Trump SCREAMS ON TWITTER

Sixteen years ago, Barack Obama captured the hearts of many Americans with a youthful, exuberant hope in his keynote address in Boston. Now, Obama is the retired elder statesman, reminding us Wednesday night that despite Donald Trump’s American carnage, his hope remains.

Obama opened his remarks by saying, “I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care. But he never did. Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t.”

What followed was a gutting and filleting of Trump well more severe than his wife’s from Monday night. “The consequences of [Trump’s] failure are severe,” Obama said. “170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before.”