Obama Made $5.5 Million Last Year

It’s tax day again, which means one thing: We can all see how much our president made last year—and it was no small sum. The White House released Obama’s tax returns, revealing an adjusted gross income of more than $5.5 million, mostly due to book sales. The Obama's owed nearly $1.8 million to the government, but their tab was offset by the $329,000 they gave to 40 different charities, in addition to the $1.4 million President Obama donated from his Nobel Peace Prize. The Bidens, however, made out with only $333,182 and paid about $1.7 million less in taxes than the president.