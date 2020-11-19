Obama Memoir Massively Outselling Bill Clinton and George W. Bush—But Not Michelle
‘NECK AND NECK’
Barack Obama’s memoir A Promised Land is massively outperforming all previous presidential tell-alls with some 890,000 copies flying off the shelves in North America in its first 24 hours. Bill Clinton’s My Life sold around 400,000 copies in North America on its first day back in 2004, and George W. Bush’s Decision Points could only muster around 220,000 in 2010. In fact, the only book by a White House resident that comes close to A Promised Land for first day sales is Michelle Obama’s Becoming, which sold 725,000 in its first 24 hours and has topped 10 million worldwide since. James Daunt, CEO of Barnes & Noble, said his chain expected to sell half a million copies of Barack’s memoir in the next 10 days. “So far it has been neck and neck with Michelle Obama's book,” he said.