Former President Barack Obama was clearly enjoying himself as he rapped Eminem lyrics at a Harris-Walz Detroit rally moments after the songwriter and record producer introduced him on stage.

“I gotta say, I have done a lot of rallies, so I don’t usually get nervous, but I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem,” Obama told the crowd, before moving onto a slight variation of the lyrics to the first verse of “Lose Yourself.”

Obama noted that his “Palms were sweaty, knees weak/ Arms are heavy, vomit on my sweater already/ Mom’s spaghetti/ I’m nervous but on the surface/ I look calm and ready/ To drop bombs, but I keep on forgetting.” Obama joked afterwards to a cheering crowd afterwards, “I thought Eminem was going to be performing and I was going to jump out. Love, love me some Eminem.”

Eminem, who is from Detroit, had told the crowd while introducing Obama that he was “here tonight for a couple of reasons,” claiming, “As most of you know, the city of Detroit and my home state of Michigan mean a lot to me. Going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever and I think it’s important to use your voice. So, I’m encouraging everyone to get out and vote please.”

He continued: “I also think that people shouldn’t be afraid to express their opinions, and I don’t think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution or what people would do if you make your opinion known. I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country, where this freedom and many others will be protected and upheld.”

The rapper has been critical of Republican 2024 presidential nominee Donald Trump in the past, including accusing him of “brainwashing” his supporters.