Obama Says Fox Would Have Called Him ‘Beijing Barry’ if He Had Chinese Bank Account

Former President Barack Obama, campaigning for his former vice president, Joe Biden, in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, deployed the familiar “Can you imagine if Obama did this?” joke formula against himself while speaking about President Trump. “Can you imagine if I had had a secret Chinese bank account when I was running for re-election?” On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that Trump maintains a business banking account in China. Obama continued, “You think Fox News might have been a little concerned about that? They would have called me Beijing Barry.” Wednesday marked Obama’s first stump speech for Biden.