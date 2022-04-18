Obama Secret Service Agent Hired to Protect Harry and Meghan at Invictus Games
MUSCLE
A former U.S. Secret Service agent who acted as a bodyguard for two American presidents has been hired to protect Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to The Times of London, Christopher Sanchez, who worked under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, was pictured protecting the Sussexes at the Invictus Games, the sporting event for wounded veterans founded by Harry, which is being held in The Hague. Harry, himself a veteran, is suing the British Home Office for refusing to offer him royal protection officers in the U.K. because he is no longer a working royal. It was not clear whether Sanchez, who left the Secret Service in 2013 and now works for private security company, had been directly hired by Harry. Sanchez has described his time protecting Bush and Obama as the highlight of his career, saying in a 2020 podcast interview: “Secret Service agents are the best in the world at what we do.”