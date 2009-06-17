Obama Signs In Same Sex Fed Benefits
On Wednesday, President Obama signed a 'long overdue' memorandum granting same-sex benefits to federal employees. He cited a need to have 'top talent,' regardless of sexual orientation, serving the country as a motivation to sign. CNN
