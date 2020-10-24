Obama: Trump Is Actually Worse Than ‘Florida Man’
MAKE AMERICA SANE AGAIN
Former president Barack Obama tore into President Trump on Saturday while stumping for Joe Biden in Florida. Urging voters to imagine how nice it would be to have a “normal president” who doesn’t tweet “craziness” every day, Obama said, “You’ll be able to go about your lives knowing that the president is not going to suggest injecting bleach. Or retweet conspiracy theories about secret cabals running the world. Or retweeting the claim that Navy SEALs didn’t actually kill bin Laden.” He went out to call out Trump’s penchant for suggesting his opponents be prosecuted, calling it “not normal behavior” to threaten “people with jail for just criticizing him.” “You wouldn’t tolerate it from a coworker, you wouldn’t tolerate it from a high school principal, you wouldn’t tolerate it from a coach, you wouldn’t tolerate it from a family member. ‘Florida man’ wouldn't even do this stuff. Why are we accepting it from the president of the United States?”