Ex-Obama White House Adviser Arrested After Allegedly Scheming to Steal $200K From Schools He Founded
C’MON NOW
Seth Andrew, who worked as an education adviser in the Obama White House, was arrested Tuesday morning after he was accused of stealing $218,005 from the charter school network that he founded, CNBC reports. Andrew founded Democracy Prep Public Schools in 2005, and allegedly used more than half of the stolen money to fund a bank account that gave him a better interest rate for his home mortgage. Andrew faces charges of money laundering, wire fraud, and lying to a financial institution, according to a statement from the Department of Justice. Andrew will appear before a court later today and plead not guilty, according to his lawyer.
“Since the employer he stole from was a charter school organization, the money he took belonged to an institution serving school-aged children,” reads a statement from FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. “Today Andrew himself is learning one of life’s most basic lessons—what doesn’t belong to you is not yours for the taking.”