Obamas, Netflix Announce Plans for Seven New Projects

Nearly a year after signing a deal with Netflix, Barack and Michelle Obama have announced plans for seven new projects through their production company, Higher Ground Productions. The projects include a drama series set in post-World War II New York, a documentary about the disability rights movement, and a show for preschoolers. “Touching on issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights and much more, we believe each of these productions won’t just entertain, but will educate, connect and inspire us all,” the former president said in a statement.