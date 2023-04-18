Obé Fitness Is Prioritizing Your Daily Movement, Self-Care, and Wallet With This Major Deal
FIT CHECK
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Move over overpriced group fitness classes (and my cursed habit of putzing around the gym without any idea which machine to attempt to use), because Obé Fitness is bringing accessibility and variety to the fitness industry. This online fitness program offers over 10,000 live and on-demand workouts, ranging from every type of class you’ve ever considered taking and every type of class you wish you could keep taking but can’t justify selling a bicep and quadricep for every month.
Right now, Obé is offering annual plans for only $99 (new members only), which is literally half the price of some monthly membership plans I’ve looked into. And honestly, this isn’t even the best thing about Obé Fitness–I’d argue the best thing is how flexible their classes are, with lengths ranging from five to 60 minutes and categories from yoga to HIIT to barre and cycling. It’s literally giving Santa’s reindeer, but make it fitness. Plus, you can take their live classes pretty much any time you’d take any other in-person fitness class—from the comfort of your own home. All in all, if you’re looking for something to awaken your love for movement, you should move your attention onto Obé's site and check out all the ways that you can incorporate more movement into your daily routine without spending a fortune or committing to a gym.
Obé Fitness
Use the Code MOVEMENT99 at Checkout
