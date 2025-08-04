Oblivious Hiker Billed $16,000 for Treacherous Helicopter Rescue in Alps

An adventurous hiker decided to take the path less traveled in the Italian Alps—and now will pay the price. The 60-year-old passed multiple signs indicating that the Ferrati Berti path, at an altitude of 8,200 feet, was closed due to landslides. The hiker, a Brit whose name has not been released, called for help later in the day after becoming spooked by falling rocks around him. “He said he wasn’t aware that the path was closed and didn’t see the signs,” said the head of the alpine rescue service in the nearby town San Vito di Cadore. Due to poor weather conditions, two helicopters were deployed, adding up to a hefty bill of €14,225 (or $16,500). Giuseppe Dal Ben, a regional health commissioner, urged tourists “to approach the mountains with respect and caution.” Record-high temperatures in the Alps have increased the number of rockfalls in recent months.

The Guardian