‘Obsessed’ Kylie Jenner Fan Arrested for Violating Court Order
STALKED
A troubled Kylie Jenner fan under court order to stay away from the reality TV starlet was arrested Sunday after trying to gain access to Jenner’s Holmby Hills, California, home, TMZ reported. The alleged stalker, identified by the outlet as Jrue Mesgan, is now facing a misdemeanor charge of violating the order. He is being held on $20,000 bail. Mesgan “had been to the house numerous times over the last few months trying to see Kylie,” according to TMZ. Earlier this month, another admirer showed up unannounced to Jenner’s home, carrying a bouquet of flowers, an engagement ring, and a Plan B emergency contraceptive pill. He reportedly planned to ask Jenner to marry him, but mistakenly knocked on Jenner’s neighbor’s door instead. Police arrested him on charges of misdemeanor trespassing.