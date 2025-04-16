11 Things Longer Than Katy Perry’s Trip to Space

It was the space flight trolled around the world.
After months of relentless press coverage, Katy Perry and her crew of female “astronauts” finally launched into space aboard Jeff Bezos’ unmistakably phallic-shaped rocket.
The mission? A quick 11-minute jaunt, because nothing says “slay, Mother Earth” quite like a PR stunt for the billionaire whose company is practically speed running climate collapse.
Now, I’m sure you can tell from my tone, but I was less than impressed with the whole thing. That said, as a former (sort of) STEM major myself, I do respect the power of scientific exploration and comparison. So, with that in mind, here’s a brief list of things that are longer than Katy Perry’s trip to space.
Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film
Did Katy take a red scarf with her on the rocket?
The “Defying Gravity” sequence in Wicked (the movie)
Apt, given we’re talking about space here.
Ariana Grande’s Brighter Days Ahead short film
You could take two Blue Origin trips and still not be finished!
The average lifespan of a memecoin
The more you know!
“Madonna: The Unauthorized Rusical” on RuPaul’s Drag Race
Where’s their trip to space?
Katy Perry’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance
I bet everyone truly felt like a plastic bag floating through the wind when they were up there.
A Bluey Episode
Honestly, a Bluey episode probably makes more of a cultural impact.
Steffi Graf’s epic Open Era Grand Slam Final win
She won in just 32 minutes!
A diatribe from our mothers
We’ve all been there.
Listening to the first three songs on Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream album
At least they’re three bangers?
The time it took me to come up with this list
In conclusion, this about sums up Katy Perry’s space voyage.