11 Things Longer Than Katy Perry’s Trip to Space

It was the space flight trolled around the world.

After months of relentless press coverage, Katy Perry and her crew of female “astronauts” finally launched into space aboard Jeff Bezos’ unmistakably phallic-shaped rocket.

The mission? A quick 11-minute jaunt, because nothing says “slay, Mother Earth” quite like a PR stunt for the billionaire whose company is practically speed running climate collapse.

Now, I’m sure you can tell from my tone, but I was less than impressed with the whole thing. That said, as a former (sort of) STEM major myself, I do respect the power of scientific exploration and comparison. So, with that in mind, here’s a brief list of things that are longer than Katy Perry’s trip to space.

Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film

Did Katy take a red scarf with her on the rocket?

this being longer than katy perry’s trip to space pic.twitter.com/SRwf3qyWU5 — mazzy (@mazzypopstar) April 14, 2025

The “Defying Gravity” sequence in Wicked (the movie)

Apt, given we’re talking about space here.

Cynthia Erivo in "Wicked" Universal Pictures

Ariana Grande’s Brighter Days Ahead short film

You could take two Blue Origin trips and still not be finished!

this being longer than katy perry’s trip to space pic.twitter.com/9zWLT3ZAt1 — arianators wildin (@arianatorswildt) April 15, 2025

The average lifespan of a memecoin

The more you know!

katy perry was in space longer than the average lifespan of a memecoin pic.twitter.com/1yz2vo1MDf — dewby 🌸 (@mountaindewbyok) April 14, 2025

“Madonna: The Unauthorized Rusical” on RuPaul’s Drag Race

Where’s their trip to space?

this being longer than katy perry's trip to space pic.twitter.com/aGPcq0BR6y — Seddera Side (@sedderaside) April 15, 2025

Katy Perry’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

I bet everyone truly felt like a plastic bag floating through the wind when they were up there.

Katy Perry Giphy

A Bluey Episode

Honestly, a Bluey episode probably makes more of a cultural impact.

There's a Bluey episode that is 254% longer than Katy Perry spent in space today pic.twitter.com/yE9l2u3uKF — Greg Heffley (@GregHeffley2011) April 14, 2025

Steffi Graf’s epic Open Era Grand Slam Final win

She won in just 32 minutes!

This being longer than Katy Perry’s trip to space pic.twitter.com/MxdFDtFJNs — Served with Andy Roddick (@Served_Podcast) April 16, 2025

A diatribe from our mothers

We’ve all been there.

My mom has asked me a question and then talked uninterrupted without letting me answer for longer than Katy Perry was in space — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) April 14, 2025

Listening to the first three songs on Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream album

At least they’re three bangers?

Katy Perry Giphy

The time it took me to come up with this list

In conclusion, this about sums up Katy Perry’s space voyage.