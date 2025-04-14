The Funniest Memes About Katy Perry’s Trip to Space

Oh, that was it?

It’s official. The all female Blue Origin space flight—carrying Katy Perry, Gayle King and Lauren Sanchez among its passengers—blasted off, reached the edge of space and returned to Earth in a grand total of 11 minutes on Monday morning.

And naturally, the internet has thoughts.

all my coworkers gathered in the conference room to watch katy perry’s space livestream pic.twitter.com/zjEl02XWHN — wiLL (@willfulchaos) April 14, 2025

Behold, the best reactions to the galactic girlboss getaway:

There was much confusion over the blink-and-you’d-miss-it voyage:

No, but honestly, why did the PR for this event make it seem like they were going to spend a year in space?

"katy perry going to space!!"

The actual trip: pic.twitter.com/JK4mOyuiKY — solcito (@_valkyriecroft) April 14, 2025

why did i think katy perry would stay in space for a few days/weeks pic.twitter.com/IVcjVtZ4rL — arianators wildin (@arianatorswildt) April 14, 2025

this being longer than katy perry’s trip to space pic.twitter.com/SRwf3qyWU5 — mazzy (@mazzypopstar) April 14, 2025

And everyone wanted to know about the music:

It’s honestly a travesty that Katy Perry did not bless the girlies with a rendition of “Woman’s World” on the flight.

Seems a bit harsh on Katy Perry. https://t.co/e05GqMI03u pic.twitter.com/TGFzA1m2Ba — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 14, 2025

katy perry didn’t sing E.T in space…… pic.twitter.com/6P8nSPPVxw — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) April 14, 2025

Perry’s lyrics just hit different in the cosmos, after all.

do u ever feel like a plastic bag in space — allison harvard burke (@alliharvard) April 14, 2025

Everyone was worried about Gayle King:

“Gayle, blink twice if you are here under duress.”

Gayle getting out of that rocket capsule pic.twitter.com/Cw7xxQDUv9 — The Third King 👑 (@thirdking0208) April 14, 2025

GAYLE KING IS A SURVIVOR pic.twitter.com/Z6XFlHLZDd — Betches (@betchesluvthis) April 14, 2025

But no-one was worried about Jeff Bezos, it seems:

One small step for man...

Jeff bezos planting face in front baddies, lol



Well done @blueorigin pic.twitter.com/4ZvQyE1QWh — Tapiwa (@tapiwa_kyle) April 14, 2025

There were conspiracy theories, because of course there were:

I don’t think they even went to space that shit was fake af. How they back already it’s been like 40 mins https://t.co/XBcfNh4TPN — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) April 14, 2025

starting a conspiracy that the katy perry who came back from space isn’t the same one who went up. — one dozen rats at a keyboard (@PanasonicDX4500) April 14, 2025

And, um, the Kardashians were there:

Forget the astronauts and engineers, we all want to hear what Kris Jenner has to say about space tourism. Did she enjoy Interstellar?

Space experts and experienced astronauts Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian speaking at Katy Perry's rocket launch pic.twitter.com/9GU7kDHHDm — Jack Wetherill (@JackWetherill) April 14, 2025

In conclusion, let’s not forget the UFO take:

Honestly, just imagine minding your own in space when suddenly a rocket containing a singing Katy Perry blows past you:

the aliens seeing Katy Perry in space pic.twitter.com/IXAHesn2pE — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) April 13, 2025