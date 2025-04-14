The Funniest Memes About Katy Perry’s Trip to Space

Oh, that was it?
It’s official. The all female Blue Origin space flight—carrying Katy Perry, Gayle King and Lauren Sanchez among its passengers—blasted off, reached the edge of space and returned to Earth in a grand total of 11 minutes on Monday morning.
And naturally, the internet has thoughts.
Behold, the best reactions to the galactic girlboss getaway:
There was much confusion over the blink-and-you’d-miss-it voyage:
No, but honestly, why did the PR for this event make it seem like they were going to spend a year in space?
And everyone wanted to know about the music:
It’s honestly a travesty that Katy Perry did not bless the girlies with a rendition of “Woman’s World” on the flight.
Perry’s lyrics just hit different in the cosmos, after all.
Everyone was worried about Gayle King:
“Gayle, blink twice if you are here under duress.”
But no-one was worried about Jeff Bezos, it seems:
One small step for man...
There were conspiracy theories, because of course there were:
And, um, the Kardashians were there:
Forget the astronauts and engineers, we all want to hear what Kris Jenner has to say about space tourism. Did she enjoy Interstellar?
In conclusion, let’s not forget the UFO take:
Honestly, just imagine minding your own in space when suddenly a rocket containing a singing Katy Perry blows past you: