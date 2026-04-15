9 Burning Questions Heading Into ‘The Pitt’ Finale

After what feels like somewhere between the blink of an eye and an eternity, we’ve reached the end of The Pitt’s second season.

It’s been a doozy of a season, chock full of “timely” issues (ICE, suicidal ideation in medical workers, insurance being the worst, etc). We laughed (this Robby double-take is my favorite), we cried (that silent scene in Episode 11 with Robby and Javadi really got me), and we nearly threw up (see: maggots).

Yet, as we roll into the final hour, there are still so many burning questions to be addressed. Here’s everything we are hoping gets wrapped up in the Season 2 finale, airing this Thursday, Apr. 16, on HBO Max.

Sepideh Moafi as Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi. Warrick Page/MAX

What’s up with the new attending getting all spacey?

We began to understand what might be wrong with Dr. Al-Hashimi in the final moments of the penultimate episode. Sounds like some kind of seizure disorder as a result of childhood meningitis. However, we don’t know how serious it is now or what it means for Al-Hashimi and also Robby, who is having trouble giving Al-Hashimi the reins of the department.

What about Baby Jane Doe?!

What’s gonna happen to this kid? She’s been chilling in the ED for hours and hours. Will her mom show up? Can Dr. Robby snuggle her again one more time just for me and my perimenopausal ovaries? Can we hear Santos (Broadway star Isa Briones) sing to her again? Can we get one more “Baby Jane Doe!” out of Katherine LaNasa’s Nurse Dana?

You OK, Santos?

Speaking of Santos, we got a little glimpse into Santos’ past when we saw scars on her legs, which indicate she is or was “a cutter.” Should we be worried about you, babe? I hope you’re OK. After finding her pretty annoying all of last season, I’ve come to really love Santos and Briones’ portrayal of her, especially in relation to the other characters. I’m glad we got a little peek into her backstory, tortured as it may be.

Noah Wyle and Sepideh Moafi. Warrick Page/MAX

So... who’s gonna bang?

No one. No one is gonna bang. This isn’t Grey’s Anatomy. Hospitals are gross, and no one is hooking up in a fluorescently-lit on-call room. However, the vibes were great all season. Robby and Al-Hashimi have a push-pull thing. Abbott got in the mix, then Mohan and Abbott had that shirtless Abbott exchange, which Robby spied, and Abbott gave Robby the raised eyebrow of the century when Robby was chatting with his low-commitment, casual hookup. McKay got hit on by the soccer guy. I don’t know what you people are talking about, but Mel and Langdon aren’t a thing. Go back to the cottage with that energy.

Where’s Nurse Jesse?

Even though Robby yelled at them, ICE detained sexy nurse Jesse, and no one knows where they took him. I’m not confident we will see Jesse’s salt-and-pepper beauty again this season, but I would like to know he’s OK and going home.

Patrick Ball as Dr. Frank Langdon. Warrick Page/MAX

Is Langdon single?

We heard a brief mention of the strain Langdon’s addiction and recovery have put on his marriage, and eagle-eyed fans noticed his ring is gone. Since doctors likely have to remove rings for sanitation reasons, I don’t think anyone should be holding their breath here, but I do like getting the tea in little pieces.

Where’s Whitaker’s badge?

Uh oh, baby boy lost his badge like one second after getting it. Did it go in the shredder? Is it in a body cavity? Baby Jane Doe is pretty suspicious, just lying there, looking cute. Maybe she has it swaddled up in her blankie, ready to make her move...

What’s going to happen to the gang next year?

Which cast members are coming back for Season 3? And who is going the way of Dr. Heather Collins? I have guesses.

Safe:

The main question of the season is: Will Robby die on his motorcycle? I have to believe Robby is going to make it. If they take away my Noah Wyle, I will not watch Season 3. I survived losing Dr. Greene on ER, but I will not survive this.

Robby checks on the damage to his motorcycle. Warrick Page/MAX

Dana is the queen to rule us all. Viva la Dana! I’m pretty confident the nursing and other staff, like the security guards who make the bets, are also safe.

All the other residents: McKay, Whittacker, Santos, Mel, and even Langdon are locked in—we love them too much to lose them. Victoria Javadi, aka Dr. J on TikTok is one of the most lovable characters and will for sure be back…maybe as a resident?

Laëtitia Hollard and Katherine LaNasa. Warrick Page/MAX

Night shifters: Internet boyfriend Shawn Hatosy, AKA Abbott must come back. I am obsessed with the night shift. Someone suggested Season 3 be twenty-four hours long and include both shifts. I cannot get enough of Cup Doctor and his straw (his name is Dr. Shen, but I’m just gonna call him Cup Doctor). I love Dr. Ellis and want her around to hype up everyone like she hyped up Mel before her disposition, so I’m thrilled Ayesha Harris was made a series regular.

In Danger:

As for who could be gone-zo, I want Joy to come back and the cute new nurse Emma, but they’re not a given. I still think Ogilvie might bail. Despite the seizure reveal, I do think we’re getting Al-Hashimi back, in some capacity at least, but I’m not confident.

Initially, I thought we’d have Dr. Mohan scramble for a fellowship and be back, but it was announced earlier this month that Supriya Ganesh is exiting the show, so RIP to her (though she’s probably not gonna die, just get a job elsewhere in geriatrics).

Ken Kirby as Dr. John Shen. Warrick Page/MAX

And the most important question of all:

What’s in Cup Doctor’s cup?

It’s Dunkin’ iced coffee. Everyone in Pennsylvania runs on Dunkin’. It’s both disgusting and delicious. And the show’s real-life nemesis, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., most certainly does not approve. So, the real question is… what flavor?