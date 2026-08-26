‘9 to 5: The Musical’ Audience Shocked at On-Stage Reveal of Dolly Parton’s Death

Audience members at 9 to 5: The Musical, Dolly Parton’s foray into musical theater writing, audibly gasped when a cast member broke the news on stage that the 80-year-old country music icon had died.

“Good evening,” actress Karla Tracey read in a statement to U.K. theatergoers ahead of the touring cast’s Tuesday performance in Worthington, England. “Before we begin tonight’s performance of 9 to 5, we would like to take a moment to remember the remarkable Dolly Parton, who has sadly passed away today.”

Composer and lyricist Dolly Parton attends the party following the opening night of "9 to 5: The Musical" in Los Angeles, September 20, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Theatergoers gasped and muttered for a moment, with one exclaiming, “Oh!” before Tracey continued.

“9 to 5 was originally written and produced by Dolly, whose extraordinary talent, creativity, and spirit are woven into every part of this work,” she said. “Tonight, we will perform the piece as she intended, with great respect and affection for the woman whose vision brought it to life.”

Parton’s nephew Bryan Seaver announced her death in an Instagram post Tuesday. Representatives shortly revealed to People that the superstar had been battling cancer, but didn’t disclose further details. Since her death, Parton and her family have received an outpouring of tributes from musicians, actors, and politicians.

Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda on the set of the 1980 film "9 to 5." Instagram/@janefonda

The original 9 to 5 musical premiered on Broadway in 2009; it was adapted from the 1980 movie of the same name, which starred Jane Fonda, 88, Lily Tomlin, 86, and Parton. Both the show and the film center around three female secretaries who take extreme measures to exact revenge on their tyrannical, sexist boss. Parton’s title track earned an Academy Award nomination and two Grammy awards.

“Our thoughts are with Dolly’s family, friends and all those around the world who loved and admired her,” Tracey concluded. “So, as we begin, we dedicate tonight’s performance to Dolly Parton. With our deepest thanks for the music, laughter and joy she gave us. Thank you, Dolly.”