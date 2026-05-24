A-Lister’s Daughter Claps Back After ‘Worst Comments’ About Her Looks

Francesca Scorsese, daughter of legendary filmmaker Martin, has revealed the vile abuse she received after announcing some exciting career news.

“Hey. So I have to say that on my most recent like repost about this new amazing role that I just got... it has some of the worst comments I have ever seen about me,” the 26-year-old said in a TikTok video shared Saturday.

“I’ve gotten hate for years, okay, it just comes with the territory. But this is something else,” the actress added.

Francesca Scorsese received a torrent of hate after announcing her upcoming role in 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith.' VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Scorsese acknowledged receiving comments about her nepotism, and insisted, “I know I have doors opened for me” but that she is “still going hard and being passionate and creating and doing the work.”

Scorsese, whose casting in season two of Mr. & Mrs. Smith was announced last week, then gave some examples of the vile comments she has received about her appearance.

“Comparing me to a fridge or Miss Piggy or saying I have a face for radio and that I’m incredibly ugly and fat,” Francesca told her TikTok followers. “I get it. I’m not the most beautiful girl in the world. I’m not the skinniest girl in the world. I’m chubby, I know it.”

The actress judged you'd have to be a 'very sad person' in order to purposefully attack someone's looks online. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Raging against the unnecessary hate, she asked: “But, like, what the f--k does it matter? Go outside on the street, look at people around you. Like, look at your mom, look at your f--king sisters...”

Scorsese went on to share the sadness she felt at how common it was to criticize women’s appearances online, and pointed out that it wasn’t hard to be kind.

“I’m gonna log off the internet for the day,” she concluded before giving her love to followers.

The We Are Who We Are star received an outpouring of support in the comments, including from fellow actress Ashley Benson and social media personality Brittany Furlan.

Scorsese is the youngest of 83-year-old Martin’s three daughters, and has an age gap of over three decades with her oldest sibling, Cathy.

While Francesca's recent video was more serious than usual, she's known for frequently posting funny clips with her iconic dad. TikTok/@francescascorsese

As the youngest member, Francesca has shared plenty of Gen Z culture with her family, many of whom work in the film industry.

The actress first began her career with small roles in some of her father’s films as a child, before gaining popularity by dragging him into the 21st century with frequent appearances in social media skits.