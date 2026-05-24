Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Pop Star Reveals Secret Birth of First Baby

SURPRISE!
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

Published 05.24.26 3:43PM EDT 
Nicola Roberts of Girls Aloud announces baby's birth on Instagram.
Instagram

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts has given birth to her first child. “Our beautiful baby girl is here. We haven’t stopped staring at her perfect little face or kissing her softest little head,” Roberts, 40, announced on Instagram. “She arrived healthy and content a couple of weeks ago at 38 weeks weighing 6.5lbs and is thriving. It’s heaven on earth with her and we can hardly believe she’s ours.” Roberts is engaged to Mitch Hahn, a businessman and semi-professional soccer player, who she has been dating since 2022. They got engaged in 2024. The couple first announced the pregnancy in a Christmas post last year. “Mitch and I have had the most magical Christmas Day sharing the most precious news with our families. We’ve been keeping a secret. We are five months pregnant! We can’t wait to meet our little one in the spring,” she said. The ‘Love Machine’ singer revealed that she had undergone surgery at 22 weeks to prevent the baby from coming too early. The couple has not shared the baby’s name.

Read it at People

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2
‘Star Wars’ Spinoff Soars to Top of the Box Office
USING THE FORCE
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.24.26 2:35PM EDT 
A photo illo illustration of Sigourney Weaver, Grogu, and Pedro Pascal in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.
A photo illo illustration of Sigourney Weaver, Grogu, and Pedro Pascal in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu topped the box office this weekend, earning $82 million in its debut, with analysts expecting it to reach $102 million by Monday. The film, starring Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, had a $165 million budget. While this performance is strong compared to most movies, it is the weakest opening in the Star Wars franchise since Disney acquired it in 2012. The Mandalorian and Grogu performed worse than 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, which opened with $84 million and ultimately lost money during its theatrical run due to mediocre reviews, among other issues. Michael maintained a top spot, coming in at third place, earning an additional $20 million this weekend. The movie has grossed $788 million globally since its release five weeks ago. The horror film Obsession by YouTuber Curry Barker performed even better on its second weekend. It has grossed $22 million this weekend following its $16 million debut.

Read it at Variety

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Score $100 Off Ozlo’s Side Sleeper-Friendly Sleepbuds This Week
DREAMY DEALS
Scouted Staff
Published 05.20.26 4:19PM EDT 
A man wearing Ozlo Sleepbuds asleep in a bed next to a woman reading a book
Ozlo Sleepbuds

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether your sleep partner is a chronic snorer or you simply need to listen to a podcast or an audiobook to fall asleep, Ozlo’s viral Sleepbuds are here to help. Developed by former Bose engineers, Ozlo Sleepbuds are a science-backed wearable engineered to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longerall without disturbing your partner who has an earlier bedtime than you. Unlike standard earplugs and most sleep devices that simply block out background noise, Ozlo’s innovative Sleepbuds use biometric sleep-sensing technology to detect when you’ve drifted off and automatically switch your podcast, audiobook, or music to a calming sleepscape.

Ozlo Sleepbuds
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See At OZLO$249

Designed with an ultra-comfortable, side-sleeper-friendly fit, the Sleepbuds are made to stay in all night without causing discomfort. They’re also equipped with a built-in private in-ear alarm—a game-changing feature for couples with different schedules and those who struggle to avoid hitting snooze countless times each morning. For a limited time, they’re $100 off with the code MDAY100.

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3
John McCain’s Son Dies Suddenly
HEARTBREAKING
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.24.26 11:11AM EDT 
US Republican Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham (R) indicates the direction off the stage as Republican presidential candidate John McCain (C), backed by his son Doug McCain (L), waves at the end of a campaign rally at Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia, on November 1, 2008.
US Republican Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham (R) indicates the direction off the stage as Republican presidential candidate John McCain (C), backed by his son Doug McCain (L), waves at the end of a campaign rally at Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia, on November 1, 2008. AFP PHOTO/Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Doug McCain, the eldest son of the late Sen. John McCain, has died suddenly at age 66. His cause of death has not been disclosed. “I am deeply saddened to share the news of my brother Doug McCain’s sudden passing,” his sister, Meghan McCain, 41, announced in a statement on Instagram. “He was a truly wonderful, joyful man who supported me throughout my life. He brought humor, fun and great conversation to every room. I will cherish our memories together. Our prayers are with his wife Ashley and children Caroline and Shepp.” Doug was the son of John McCain’s first wife, Carol Shepp, and the late Arizona senator adopted him after the two married in 1965. Doug had a long career as a pilot, joining the Navy after graduating from the University of Virginia and then becoming a captain with American Airlines, according to his obituary. Doug is survived by his mother Carol, his wife, Ashley, and their two children.

Read it at New York Post

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4
What a Trump Judge’s Ruling in My Melania Lawsuit Really Means: Wolff
IT'S NOT OVER
Michael Wolff
Published 05.24.26 11:59AM EDT 
Michael Wolff and Melania Trump
Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Last September, Melania Trump threatened me with a ten-digit lawsuit for publicly saying that she and her future husband, Donald Trump, moved in the same social circles as Jeffrey Epstein in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Rather than cave to her threat, I filed a suit against her in New York State, where we both reside, under the state’s laws that proscribe the use of libel suits and threats for the sole purpose of intimidating speech. Melania’s lawyers subsequently sought to move the case to federal court, where it drew as its judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, a longtime Federalist Society member appointed in New York’s Southern District by Trump in his first term. Obviously, this is the last place a Trump-appointed judge, at least one with any hopes for advancement, would want to be; Judge Vyskocil was no doubt aware that even permitting the neutral (and typical) step of allowing parties to gather admissible evidence would have incurred the president’s wrath. But her decision—and the dubious loophole allowing her to render no decision at all—affords new avenues: My lawyers can now ask the Second Circuit to grant us the discovery that Melania’s lawyers desperately do not want. Our case is not over, and here’s what we’ll do next.

Click through to Michael Wolff’s HOWL to read more on his legal battle with the White House.

Read it at Substack

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Partner update

Don’t Miss This QVC Sale on Cookware That’s Ideal for Summer Parties
HOT DEALS
AD BY QVC
Published 05.22.26 10:04AM EDT 
Person pulling open the bottom Dry Zone drawer of a gray Ninja FrostVault wheeled cooler on a sandy beach, revealing compartments filled with strawberries, grapes, and snacks
QVC

A great summer party comes down to three things: good food, cold drinks, and a host who is prepared. Whether you’re having a small get-together or a huge hangout, these picks from QVC have got you covered.

Elite Gourmet 14" Electric Indoor Grill
Price reflects 21% discount
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Burgers, hot dogs, vegetables—the Elite Gourmet electric grill handles whatever you’re cooking. The 14-inch nonstick grilling surface gives you plenty of room to work, five adjustable settings ensure precise temperature control, and cool-touch handles and base mean you don’t get burned. Cleaning up is a breeze too. Just wipe it down with a damp sponge.

Ninja FrostVault 30-qt Wheeled Cooler
Price reflects 17% discount
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No one likes warm beer. The Ninja FrostVault is a wheeled cooler that keeps ice frozen for days and holds up to 48 cans—more than enough to keep the party going. The real standout is the Dry Zone drawer: it’s a separate compartment that keeps food cool and dry—ideal for picnics, beach days, and camping trips.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Saucepan & Skillet
Price reflects 33% discount
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This cast iron saucepan and skillet will be working overtime this summer. The skillet handles everything from seared salmon to charred corn, while the saucepan is built for crowd-friendly sides like baked beans, pasta salad, or mac and cheese. The real highlight? The skillet doubles as a lid for the saucepan. That’s the kind of versatility that justifies the cabinet space.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

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5
Brawl Erupts at Community College Graduation Ceremony
PUNCH LINE
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 05.23.26 10:32PM EDT 
A graduation ceremony in Connecticut briefly ground to a halt after a crowd fight led to arrests.
A graduation ceremony in Connecticut briefly ground to a halt after a crowd fight led to arrests. WTNH

Police were forced to intervene at a community college graduation after a fight between two families erupted in the crowd. The melee unfolded on Thursday during a graduation ceremony at Gateway Community College in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Officers were called to the venue around 6:15 p.m. and had to move in to separate those involved as the confrontation escalated. One parent at the ceremony blasted the venue’s security response, telling local news they were “appalled” by how slowly staff reacted. “It just seems unbelievable that an arena that size would not have a protocol and security with all eyes on the situation,” the parent said. Authorities said three women were charged—two with assault of a public safety officer and second-degree breach of peace, while a third was charged with breach of peace. School officials said diploma presentations were briefly paused while officers restored order. The chaos came the same day a kindergarten graduation in Ohio was also derailed by a parents’ brawl, making it an unusually turbulent week for commencement season.

Read it at WTNH

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6
Details Leak of On-Set Feud That Cost Oscar Nominee His Job
MOB RULES
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.23.26 4:04PM EDT 
Tom Hardy
Tom Hardy attends the premiere of the TV series "MobLand" in London, Britain, March 27, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes Isabel Infantes/REUTERS

Tom Hardy has reportedly been booted from MobLand after angering one of his co-stars with rude behavior. According to Puck News, Hardy will not return for the show’s third season following mounting clashes with cast members and producers. Sources close to the production claimed Hardy, 48, grew increasingly frustrated as the series shifted its focus toward co-stars Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan. The report also alleged Hardy’s behavior on set became so difficult that producer Jez Butterworth threatened to quit the project himself. The firing comes after The Daily Mail reported on the friction between Hardy and Mirren during filming, with one source accusing the actor of “swagger[ing] around like he’s the king.” Another insider claimed Mirren became irritated by Hardy allegedly playing games on his phone instead of preparing for scenes. Hardy has previously faced scrutiny over on-set clashes, most notably during the filming of Mad Max: Fury Road, when the actor got caught in a screaming match with his co-star Charlize Theron over Hardy’s chronic lateness to set.

Read it at The Daily Mail

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7
Coal Mine Disaster Leaves 90 Dead
BRUTAL
Wiktoria Gucia 

Reporter

Published 05.23.26 9:57AM EDT 
Rescuers work at the site following a gas explosion at Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, Shanxi province, China May 23, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Rescuers work at the site following a gas explosion at Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, Shanxi province, China May 23, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY cnsphoto/via REUTERS

Ninety people are dead after a coal mine gas explosion in China’s northern Shanxi province. According to Xinhua News Agency, the explosion occurred on Friday evening while around 247 workers were on duty. The Associated Press reported that more than 120 people were hospitalized, 90 people died, and nine remained unaccounted for as of Saturday afternoon. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a thorough investigation into the explosion and a rescue mission for the missing workers following the incident. “I smelled sulphur, the same smell you get from blasting. I shouted at people to run. As we were running, I could see people collapsing from the fumes. Then I blacked out too,” one of the hospitalized miners, Wang Yong, told state broadcaster CCTV. The broadcaster also said, according to the AP, that discrepancies between the mine’s blueprints and its actual structure complicated the rescue operation. Some members of the mine’s management team have reportedly been detained, according to the BBC. The outlet also noted that the Liushenyu Coal Mine, where the explosion occurred, was listed as having “severe safety hazards” by the Chinese National Mine Safety Administration in 2024 and received further administrative penalties for safety issues the following year.

Read it at The Associated Press

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8
YouTuber Announces Tragic Death of Son, 14
CRUSHING LOSS
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

Updated 05.23.26 5:23AM EDT 
Published 05.23.26 5:21AM EDT 
Isaac Daniel Coleman
Isaac Daniel Coleman Daniel Coleman Instagram/Instagram

YouTube’s Danny Go! kids’ show creator Daniel Coleman is mourning the death of his 14-year-old son following a wrenching battle with cancer. “Isaac Daniel Coleman 10/3/11 – 5/21/26,” Coleman wrote on Instagram. “Oh my sweet boy. There’s so much I want to say, but I don’t know how yet. I already miss you so much, and the pain in my heart is far more than I can process,” he revealed. But looking through “thousands” of videos and photos, “I’m also filled with tremendous pride,” he added. “Your 14 years were full of so many challenges, but you met them all with such grit … and you somehow kept your trademark joy in spite of it all. You truly had a spark like no other, Isaac! Being your dad was the honor of a lifetime. Rest peacefully, son." Coleman shares Isaac and 8-year-old Levi with his wife, Mindy Coleman. He revealed late last year that Isaac was suffering from mouth cancer, and entered end-of-life hospice care last month. Coleman’s YouTube kids channel, launched in 2021, has more than 4.5M subscribers. The program debuted on Netflix in April.

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Partner update

Discover the Brand On a Mission to Make the Most Comfortable Hoodie Ever Made
SOFT SPOT
AD BY Comfrt
Published 05.23.26 12:06AM EDT 
Model wearing a blue Airplane Mode Travel Hoodie by Comfrt in front of airplane windows
Comfrt

When it comes to your wardrobe, nothing is as necessary as a go-to hoodie—an everyday essential you can easily throw on and never want to take off. If you’re looking for an unmatched level of coziness, Comfrt raises the bar with its selection of ultra-soft hoodies that will leave you feeling like you’re floating on a cloud.

Comfrt is a premium attire brand that is out to create the most comfortable hoodie ever made. Each of its pieces is crafted from an ultra-soft, slightly weighted combed cotton designed to keep you cozy, calm, and grounded. For everyday use, the original Comfrt hoodie is a clean, elevated option with a slightly oversized, unisex fit that looks genuinely good on anyone. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors to match your personal style.

Minimalist Hoodie
Price reflects discount
Buy At Comfrt$59

The right hoodie can elevate any travel experience, and Comfrt’s Airplane Mode design rises to the occasion. With a built-in eye mask and eight pockets, this travel-ready essential is made for airports, road trips, or wherever else your wanderlust takes you.

Airplane Mode Travel Hoodie
Price reflects discount
Buy At Comfrt$59

Of course, a brand named Comfrt would be doing a disservice to us all if they didn’t make blankets too. The brand’s flagship Dreamer Blanket extends its signature cloud-soft feel at home to help you relax in total comfort.

Dreamer Blanket
Price reflects discount
Buy At Comfrt$79

For a limited time, Comfrt is offering up to 70% off sitewide, so there’s no better time to find your new favorite—your fully-rested future self will thank you.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

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9
1980s Hip-Hop Legend Dead at 59
RAP ON
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

Updated 05.23.26 4:20AM EDT 
Published 05.22.26 9:13PM EDT 
Heartfelt message on Rob Base's Instagram account announces his death after cancer battle.
Heartfelt message on Rob Base's Instagram account announces his death after cancer battle. robbasemusic and robginyard_jr/robbasemusic and robginyard_jr/Instagram

Hip-hop pioneer Rob Base died Friday, four days after his 59th birthday. “We share the heartbreaking news that hip-hop legend Rob Base passed away peacefully, surrounded by family,” said a statement on his Instagram account. “Rob’s music, energy, and legacy helped shape a generation and brought joy to millions around the world. Beyond the stage, he was a loving father, family man, friend, and creative force whose impact will never be forgotten,” the tribute added. “Thank you for the music, the memories, and the moments that became the soundtrack to our lives.” The Harlem-born rapper, whose real name was Robert Ginyard, was half of the iconic hip-hop duo with DJ E-Z Rock (Rodney “Skip” Bryce), who became pals in fifth grade. The pair paved a path mixing hip-hop and house music, and taking it mainstream. Their best-known song was the smash 1988 hit “It Takes Two,” which has since been honored by Snoop Dogg in his “I Wanna Rock” and The Black Eyed Peas in “Rock That Body.” Base continued to perform after E-Z’s death in 2014, and performed on the I Love the ’90s Tour with fellow rap icons Vanilla Ice and Young MC.

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10
Millions of Canadians to Vote on Whether to Split From Canada
O CANADA?
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 05.23.26 2:54AM EDT 
SHERWOOD PARK, CANADA MARCH 18: A member of the public wears the 'Make Alberta Great Again' hat during the event Help Us Make Sovereignty for Alberta Happen, organized by the Alberta Prosperity Project in Sherwood Park, Strathcona County, Alberta, Canada, on March 16, 2025. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
A 'Make Alberta Great Again' hat during the event Help Us Make Sovereignty for Alberta Happen, organized by the Alberta Prosperity Project in March last year. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Canada is facing its biggest test of national unity in decades after Alberta announced a vote that could reignite the country’s separatist battles. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said that voters in the oil-rich province will head to the polls on Oct. 19 to decide whether the government should move toward a future referendum on separation. The move follows months of pressure from separatist groups who argue that Alberta has long been overlooked by decision-makers in Ottawa and constrained by federal policies, particularly around the province’s powerful oil and gas industry. Still, Smith said she personally opposes leaving Canada. “That is how I would vote on separation in a provincial referendum,” she said during a televised address on Thursday. The debate carries echoes of past national fractures. The 1995 Quebec referendum came within a whisker of splitting the country, with the “No” side prevailing by less than two percentage points. Even if Albertans eventually back separation, any path out of Canada would likely be long and legally fraught. Prime Minister Mark Carney has already warned that any breakaway effort would face significant legal hurdles.

Read it at BBC News

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