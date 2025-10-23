Brigitte Bardot, 91, Slams ‘Idiot’ Behind Rumor She Had Died

French actress and activist Brigitte Bardot has shut down rumors surrounding her alleged death, calling out the “idiot” who spread misinformation.

Bardot, 91, posted a message on X, dispelling the rumor. “I don’t know which idiot started this fake news about my [death],” she wrote, “but know that I’m fine.”

One of the early sources of the death hoax appears to be Zitouni, a 27-year-old French influencer who runs a celebrity gossip account under the name Aquababe.

Zitouni deleted his original post after Bardot’s statement, but didn’t seem entirely convinced.

He wrote to followers that while he deleted the rumor, Bardot does not run her account on X. “You’ll see when AFP makes the official announcement of her death,” he insisted. This post has also been deleted.

In her message to fans on Wednesday, Bardot made one thing clear, “I have no intention of taking my leave. A word to the wise.”

French media publications reported on the state of Bardot’s health over the last few weeks.

Bardot became an outspoken animal rights activist, founding the Brigitte Bardot Foundation for the Welfare and Protection of Animals. Sipa / AP Photo

Local newspaper Var-martin reported that Bardot had been hospitalized for a “serious illness” for three weeks in Toulon, near the actor’s home in Saint Tropez. The paper said she was expected to be released from hospital care, but her condition remained “worrying.”

The nature of her illness was not disclosed. Bardot’s representatives confirmed to AFP that she was recuperating at home following her hospital stint.

The reports prompted the Aquababe account to pay tribute to Bardot, according to The Daily Mail. In another since-deleted post, Zitouni wrote, “An icon has passed away, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy and an eternal imprint on the hearts of the French.”

Bardot began her acting career in 1952, gaining recognition for roles in Roger Vadim’s And God Created Woman, Jean-Luc Godard’s Le Mépris, and Louis Malle’s Viva Maria! She is known for her sex symbol status, outspoken activism for animal rights, and distinctive style. She’s no stranger to controversy either, denouncing the #MeToo movement in 2018.