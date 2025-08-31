Reports of Donald Trump’s death have been greatly exaggerated and he’s determined to make sure that you know it.

The president embarked on a Truth Social blitz late into Saturday night, posting more than 40 times in the space of just 10 hours on a truly staggering array of different topics ranging from the “Russia Hoax,” crime rates in Washington, D.C. and last week’s Chicago shooting to veteran suicides and the passing of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan.

It comes after Trump disappeared for four days earlier this week, fueling online rumors about his death. His absence came on the heels of a series of public appearances in which he was seen with swollen ankles, bruised hands and having difficulty walking, all paired with his usual mental gaffes.

The president reserved his most ponderous post for a winding and somewhat confusing anecdote and renovations at the White House Rose Garden, which his administration has controversially paved over. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

“A big year ahead for the USA, maybe the BEST EVER, if the Tariffs are finally approved by the courts!!!” he posted alongside a congratulatory Labour Day weekend message, after explaining to followers that “Voter I.D. Must Be a Part of Every Single Vote” going forward, with “NO EXCEPTIONS!”

“‘Blue Slips’ need to go, bad for the Republican Party, and our Country!” he wrote in another post, without clarifying further.

Trump's posting spree follows after he disappeared from public view for four days this week, spotted only heading out for a spot of golf. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Trump also filled his feed with AI-generated fantasies of himself as a police officer, SWAT commando, and cosmic overlord.

Still, his most impassioned post was reserved for a rant about Rose Garden renovations.

“I used, at the White House, the most beautiful marble and stone available anywhere. Surfaces are very important to me as a Builder,” Trump wrote.

His very much now back and with a vengeance, heading to the White House from his private residence in Florida. Win McNamee/Getty Images

He added: “Three days ago, while admiring the stonework, I happened to notice a huge gash in the limestone that extended more than 25 yards long. It was deep and nasty! I started yelling, ‘Who did this, and I want to find out now!’—And I didn’t say this in a nice manner. I wondered, ‘Was it vandalism or, was it stupidity?’ Lo and behold, because of the fact that we’ve installed the finest security equipment anywhere, they brought back the stupid people, with their boss watching (in sunglasses!). It was a subcontractor that was installing heavy landscaping on a steel cart that was broken and tilting badly, with it rubbing hard against the soft, beautiful stone. I love and respect great workers and contractors, but something like this should never happen. Now, I’ll replace the stone, charge the contractor, and never let that contractor work at the White House again — But, how great is the video equipment? We caught them, cold. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.

While Trump’s physicians insist the president “exhibits excellent cognitive health,” the White House has acknowledged that he suffers from physical issues not uncommon for a 79-year-old.

Earlier this year, they disclosed he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency—a condition that hinders blood flow back to the heart—after photos of his swollen ankles sparked fresh concerns about his health.

The condition is generally mild and rarely causes serious complications when managed with exercise and weight control.