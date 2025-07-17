Trump, 79, Had Emergency Heart Tests Because of Swollen Legs

President Donald Trump was evaluated by the White House medical unit after swelling in his legs, the administration revealed on Thursday.

The revelation comes after images of the president’s swollen ankles and bruising on his hand raised questions over the 79-year-old’s health.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the president’s health in her Thursday press briefing, reading a note from the president’s physician.

“In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs. In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit,” Leavitt said.

She claimed the comprehensive examination concluded chronic venous insufficiency and called it a “benign and common condition”

“Recent photos of the president have shown minor bruising on the back of his hand. This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regime,” she claimed.

US President Donald Trump's right hand is seen as he speaks to the press before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on July 15, 2025, in Washington, DC.