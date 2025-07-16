White House Tries to Shake Off Trump’s Bizarre Hand Make-Up

The White House has explained the source of a recurring mystery bruise on the back of Donald Trump’s right hand that appeared once again on Tuesday.
Trump, 79, was spotted with a healthy dose of flesh-colored concealer on his right hand as he was photographed boarding Marine One at the White House on his way to Pittsburgh. Trump was speaking to reporters ahead of the trip on the issue of Russian President Vladimir Putin when a camera spotted the hand and zoomed in.
In February, speculation over Trump’s discolored hand fired up when it was noticed during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.
In April, the bruise showed up again when Trump held a football at a Commander-in-Chief Trophy ceremony in Washington, D.C.
However White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt maintains the bruise is due to the president’s serial handshaking.
When asked if there were any medical reasons that could explain the bruise, Leavitt told the Beast, “President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.” Leavitt made similar comments to NBC in February.
The president also said the persistent bruise was a work-related injury in Time last December. “It’s from shaking hands with thousands of people,” he said.
Right-wing columnist Miranda Devine addressed the bruising last month. “He will endure constant bruises on the back of his hands from well-wishers showing their gratitude with vigorous handshakes that he reciprocates warmly, even though he’s a renowned (maybe reformed) germaphobe,” she wrote.
In April, the White House released the president’s health report, which claimed he had no major issues, stating he had a normal health function and “blood flow to his extremities in unimpaired.”
It also stated his joints and muscles had “no swelling” and while his skin had some “minor sun damage”, no “concerning lesions or growths” were present.