White House Tries to Shake Off Trump’s Bizarre Hand Make-Up

The White House has explained the source of a recurring mystery bruise on the back of Donald Trump’s right hand that appeared once again on Tuesday.

Trump, 79, was spotted with a healthy dose of flesh-colored concealer on his right hand as he was photographed boarding Marine One at the White House on his way to Pittsburgh. Trump was speaking to reporters ahead of the trip on the issue of Russian President Vladimir Putin when a camera spotted the hand and zoomed in.

In February, speculation over Trump’s discolored hand fired up when it was noticed during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Makeup covers a bruise on the back of U.S. President Donald Trump's hand as he hosts French President Emmanuel Macron for meetings at the White House on February 24, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In April, the bruise showed up again when Trump held a football at a Commander-in-Chief Trophy ceremony in Washington, D.C.

However White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt maintains the bruise is due to the president’s serial handshaking.

In April, Trump's bruise was seen again during a presentation ceremony for the Commander-in-Chief Trophy in Washington, D.C. ANDREW THOMAS/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

When asked if there were any medical reasons that could explain the bruise, Leavitt told the Beast, “President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.” Leavitt made similar comments to NBC in February.

The president also said the persistent bruise was a work-related injury in Time last December. “It’s from shaking hands with thousands of people,” he said.

Donald Trump firmly shakes hands with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the G7. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Right-wing columnist Miranda Devine addressed the bruising last month. “He will endure constant bruises on the back of his hands from well-wishers showing their gratitude with vigorous handshakes that he reciprocates warmly, even though he’s a renowned (maybe reformed) germaphobe,” she wrote.

In April, the White House released the president’s health report, which claimed he had no major issues, stating he had a normal health function and “blood flow to his extremities in unimpaired.”