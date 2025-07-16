White House Tries to Shake Off Trump’s Bizarre Hand Make-Up

Politics

Trump was speaking to reporters when a camera zoomed in on the president’s hand.

The White House has explained the source of a recurring mystery bruise on the back of Donald Trump’s right hand that appeared once again on Tuesday.

Trump, 79, was spotted with a healthy dose of flesh-colored concealer on his right hand as he was photographed boarding Marine One at the White House on his way to Pittsburgh. Trump was speaking to reporters ahead of the trip on the issue of Russian President Vladimir Putin when a camera spotted the hand and zoomed in.

In February, speculation over Trump’s discolored hand fired up when it was noticed during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 24: Makeup covers a bruise on the back of U.S. President Donald Trump's hand as he hosts French President Emmanuel Macron for meetings at the White House on February 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. Macron is meeting with Trump in Washington on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Makeup covers a bruise on the back of U.S. President Donald Trump's hand as he hosts French President Emmanuel Macron for meetings at the White House on February 24, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In April, the bruise showed up again when Trump held a football at a Commander-in-Chief Trophy ceremony in Washington, D.C.

However White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt maintains the bruise is due to the president’s serial handshaking.

In April, it was seen again during a presentation ceremony for the Commander-in-Chief Trophy in Washington, D.C. as Trum
In April, Trump's bruise was seen again during a presentation ceremony for the Commander-in-Chief Trophy in Washington, D.C. ANDREW THOMAS/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

When asked if there were any medical reasons that could explain the bruise, Leavitt told the Beast, “President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.” Leavitt made similar comments to NBC in February.

The president also said the persistent bruise was a work-related injury in Time last December. “It’s from shaking hands with thousands of people,” he said.

US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as they speak to reporters after meeting during the Group of Seven (G7) Summit at the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada on June 16, 2025. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Donald Trump firmly shakes hands with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the G7. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Right-wing columnist Miranda Devine addressed the bruising last month. “He will endure constant bruises on the back of his hands from well-wishers showing their gratitude with vigorous handshakes that he reciprocates warmly, even though he’s a renowned (maybe reformed) germaphobe,” she wrote.

In April, the White House released the president’s health report, which claimed he had no major issues, stating he had a normal health function and “blood flow to his extremities in unimpaired.”

It also stated his joints and muscles had “no swelling” and while his skin had some “minor sun damage”, no “concerning lesions or growths” were present.

