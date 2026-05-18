Adam Driver Breaks Silence on Scary Behavior Allegations

Adam Driver gave a coy response when quizzed about Girls creator Lena Dunham’s allegations against him on Sunday.

Driver was asked at Cannes Film Festival about former co-star Dunham’s memoir Famesick, which claims Driver threw a chair at her head and ignored “carefully blocked” intimate scenes when they played on-again, off-again couple Adam Sackler and Hannah Horvath on the HBO show.

“I have no comment on that, I’m saving it all for my book,” he said Sunday during a press conference while promoting his new film, Paper Tiger.

In the memoir, Dunham also writes that Driver punched a hole in the wall because he didn’t like his haircut, and describes another incident in which he screamed in her face.

Dunahm said outing Driver’s alleged behavior was “an attempt to capture that [relationship] in an honest way.” HBO

Dunham, 40, told The Guardian while promoting the book that at the time, “I didn’t have the skill to… it never entered my mind to say, ‘I was your boss, you couldn’t speak to me this way.’” She describes Driver as “something feral” in the book on account of his allegedly hot temper, which she claimed could be triggered by something as small as flubbing her lines during rehearsal.

Dunham said she did not feel confident in speaking up to Driver when they worked together.

Despite the volatile relationship she writes about, Dunham also claims in the book that she and Driver nearly had an affair one month before the Star Wars star became engaged to his wife of now 13 years, Joanne Tucker. Dunham recalls ghosting Driver before any “boundaries” could be crossed, because “the return to work would be tinged with humiliation,” she writes.

She told People that the parts of her book that were about Driver were “an attempt to capture that [relationship] in an honest way, and also really talk about how much being around this very talented, charismatic, complex, and powerful person affected me in ways that were really positive and in ways that were a bit harder.”

The pair worked together on all six seasons of the Emmy-winning show, during which Driver’s career reached movie star heights.

Dunham said that by the end of Girls, she considered never working with male actors again because of her experience with Driver. “I had lots of amazing men in my life,” she told The Guardian, “but there were years when I thought: Couldn’t I just make things that only had women in them?”

Aside from his comments on Sunday, Driver has not addressed Dunham’s claims—and according to Dunham, has consistently shown little interest in any relationship with his former boss and co-star. “I hope you know I will always love you,” Dunham writes that the actor told her after wrapping Girls’ last episode, but she “never heard from him again.”