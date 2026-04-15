Lena Dunham Pitches MAGA-Curious Plot for ‘Girls’ Movie

Lena Dunham revealed that she’s seriously considering a Girls reunion movie—and she already has ideas about how 2026 politics would impact her iconic characters.

“I have to say, I got a little plot line in my brain. I do,” Dunham, 39, admitted to Andy Cohen on Radio Andy on Wednesday. “It’s impossible not to think about where they are now.”

"Girls" has recaptured TV fans as millennial nostalgia sweeps the generation, now in their 30s and 40s. HBO

Dunham created the Emmy-winning HBO comedy-drama in 2012, when she was just 25. The show revolves around a group of millennial women navigating life in New York City.

“You’ve got to write a Girls movie. I mean, it is so obvious. It’s now been 15 years. You have to do it. They’re all turning 40," the host emplored.

Dunham agreed, telling Cohen, 57, that she’s already started a group chat with much of the cast—including all the main women and Andrew Rannells—called “Survivors of the Crackcident.”

Dunham admitted that she's seriously considered a "Girls" follow-up film, one that could include an RFK Jr. plotline. YouTube/screengrab

There, Dunham’s “muses” spitball ideas for a feature film, including a potential RFK Jr. plotline.

She explained that, for instance, Jemima Kirke will pop in with her take on her the character she played: “‘Jess is really into RFK Jr.,’ and you’re like, ‘Of course she is. Of course she is,’” Dunham joked. “She does not want anyone getting vaccines. She is pissed.”

Kennedy Jr. has switched his tune on a pesticide he believes causes cancer. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

The MAGA-curious plotline would befit Jess, who, throughout the show, prided herself on existing outside traditional society and frequently self-medicates.

Girls wrapped its final season in 2017, after six years of irreverent, witty commentary on life in your 20s. The HBO show made a resurgence years after its finale, as many aging millennials, now in their 30s and 40s, reflect on their early adulthood.

Dunham said she’s taking the sentiments into consideration.

Lena Dunham and Allison Williams in "Girls." HBO

“I think it’s an obvious thing... and we don’t want to come back to the party too early,” she said. “We want to be appropriately missed.”

“It feels right on time, I gotta tell you,” Cohen replied.

“Well, from your lips to God’s ears,” Dunham joked.

The writer mentioned how Disney was “forced” to produce a Hannah Montana reunion show in March after its star, Miley Cyrus, announced the special before it was confirmed.

“Well, there’s a Girls movie, HBO Max,“ Dunham declared, flipping her hair. ”I would be delighted, and I would be probably a much more fun person to work with now."

Dunham has been promoting her bombshell new memoir, Famesick, which reveals secrets from the Girls set, including violent allegations against her Emmy-nominated co-star Adam Driver.

In one on-set incident, Dunham describes a “feral” Driver, 42, throwing a chair at the wall after she fumbled a line in rehearsal. In another, Dunham recalls him punching a hole in the wall after seeing his character’s haircut.

She also described “carefully blocking” sex scenes with Driver, who played her onscreen boyfriend, to avoid finding herself in “a full-penetration 1970s porno.”

After wrapping the show, Dunham said she “never heard from him again.”