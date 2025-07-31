Miley Cyrus Teases the Comeback of Hannah Montana

Blonde wigs on, people! Hannah Montana might be making a comeback.

In an interview with SiriusXM, Miley Cyrus said she is planning something “really, really special” for the 20th anniversary of her Disney Channel television show Hannah Montana.

For those who didn’t grow up in the early 2000s, or had any children that did, the series followed Miley Stewart (Cyrus), a young teenager who lives a double life as the famous pop star Hannah Montana.

By day, Miley is your typical awkward middle school student, who stresses about homework and whether her crush likes her back. By night, she transforms into Hannah Montana, a pop star performing at sold-out concert arenas. To protect her real identity from the public, Miley wears a blonde wig.

During its run, Hannah Montana was a massive hit. With sky-high ratings, triple platinum albums, sold-out tours, and a feature film, Hannah Montana: The Movie, the show launched Cyrus’ career into pop stardom and ultimately became a blueprint for Disney’s child actor to pop singer pipeline.

And now that it’s been almost 20 years since the show’s release, Cyrus wanted to make sure Hannah Montana gets its flowers. (Get it? Because of the song.)

“I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this,” she said. “Without Hannah, there wouldn’t really be this me.”

She continued: “It’s crazy to think that I started as a character that I thought was going to be impossible to shed, and now that’s something that when I walk into a space, it’s looked at as this sense of kind of, like, nostalgia or something that you have from your childhood. ... So, that’s exciting to get to celebrate that.”

While Cyrus kept the details about the anniversary event close to her chest, many Hannah Montana fans are predicting that it will be a tour, or, at the very least, a single concert broadcast to the public.

And naturally, people are losing their minds over the idea.

On TikTok, Zillennials began posting videos of themselves dancing to Hannah’s greatest hits, from “I Got Nerve” to “Nobody’s Perfect” and “Rock Star.”

One person posted a video of themselves rocking out on their bed to a Hannah song, writing in the caption: “Hannah Montana, I got adult money now SEE YOU SOON.”

Another fan joked about selling their kidney to snag a ticket.

if she did an entire tour as hannah montana, i would sell a kidney to be there https://t.co/FfVPW1HmWJ — • micah • (@reeseyl21) July 22, 2025

There’s also a consensus among Hannah Montana fans that the tour should be limited to people aged 25 or above.

Basically, if you weren’t in trenches stressing about the love triangle between Miley, Jake (Cody Lindley) and Jesse (Drew Roy) as kid, then don’t even think about attending. It’s not for you, babe.