Plenty of people, especially on reality TV, make questionable choices after one too many drinks. But this Below Deck guest set a new benchmark for drunken belligerence.

The mayhem unfolded on the latest episode of Bravo’s hit reality series, which documents the lives of crew members living and working aboard luxury super yachts.

Things took a turn for the absurd when yacht guest Kelly Furey and her entourage arrived aboard the St. David, captained by Kerry Titheradge, for what was supposed to be a four-day Caribbean getaway.

But from the moment she stepped on deck, it was clear Furey had already gone overboard—figuratively and eventually, literally.

“They’re f*cking Democrats! DEMOCRATS! DEMOCRATS!!!”



Never seen a guest this drunk that she berated the staff, threatened the staff, scratched the staff, and then screams “democrats”



Glad the police were called!! #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/FVSDXkwgCA — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) July 29, 2025

“[She] had to be chugging bottles of champagne in the taxi on the way over,” one crew member said during a confessional.

Instead of pacing herself during dinner, Furey doubled down, skipping the meal entirely in favor of chugging more champagne. When a friend gently urged her to slow down, she refused, declaring, “I’m ready for Jack Daniels.”

Concerned about her behavior, the crew flagged her level of intoxication to Captain Kerry, who advised them to keep a close watch. Shortly after, things started to spiral when Furey exited the dining room and attempted to enter the water. Concerned about Furey’s safety, due to her drinking, Kerry asked her to wear a life vest.

She refused, and then dived into the water out of spite. Before she swam away, Furey yelled at the Captain that “[she] could care less about his stupid yacht.”

This did not fly with Kerry.

“Her jumping in the water right now, that’s a big f--k you,” Kerry explained. “Now, what’s important to me is her safety and my crew’s. When I ask you specifically not to do something and you go right against what I say, we’ve got a friggin’ problem.”

After coming back on board, Kerry warned Furey that he was going to call the authorities if she didn’t start listening to his instructions. This caused her to become even more belligerent.

“They’re a------s! They’re f---ing a------s! Yes, they are, they’re f---ing Democrats. Democrats! Democrats,” she screamed. At one point, she even claimed that she had “ties to the FBI.”

(I think we can all guess who Furey voted for in the 2024 election.)

Eventually, the crew wrangled her into a room and locked the door until the police arrived on the scene, escorting Furey off the vessel. Not only did she cause one of the most belligerent drunken scenes ever recorded on Below Deck, she also made franchise history by being the first guest to have the authorities called on her.

Viewers’ reaction to Furey’s behavior ranged from horror to amusement—not necessarily at how she treated the crew, but at the contents of her drunken ravings

