Adam Sandler’s Advice to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Revealed

The surprise officiant at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding also had some surprising advice for the couple of the moment.

Hollywood A-Lister Adam Sandler was confirmed to have officiated the ceremony between pop icon Swift, 36, and Kansas City Chiefs star Kelce, also 36. The 1,000-person wedding was held in New York’s Madison Square Garden on Friday.

While details about the wedding are still being kept under wraps, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shared Sandler’s advice to the newlywed couple. “He told them to ‘keep kissing,’” Reid revealed to Deseret News.

Adam Sandler told the newlyweds to "keep kissing." Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

“So, in its simplest form, that’s a good thing. It’s hard to argue when you give your wife a kiss, or your wife gives you a kiss. And make sure you do it every day, every minute that you have an opportunity to do it. Knock it out, and you won’t have problems,” the coach said, giving his stamp of approval to Sandler’s words.

Sandler, 59, has been married to his wife, Jackie, 51, for 23 years.

Reid added that Sandler was a “phenomenal” officiant.

“In a simple, hysterical way, he was phenomenal,” Reid said. “He’s crazy, but he did a great job in getting them married with a lot of humor. But, that part there I thought, pretty good advice, in its simplest form.”

Adam Sandler at the "Happy Gilmore 2" premiere, in which Travis Kelce made a cameo. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

Sandler also performed an original song during the ceremony, TMZ reported.

Kelce made a cameo in Sandler’s 2025 film, Happy Gilmore 2. Sandler praised the pro footballer, telling Jimmy Fallon in August 2024, “He’s a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He’s a stud, and he’s so funny.”

A screen displays a message referencing singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce outside Madison Square Garden. Angelina Katsanis/REUTERS

Sandler also had warm words for Swift, calling the musician “incredible” in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight. “Taylor is so damn nice to my family and has always been,” Sandler said. “My kids have met Taylor a bunch of times over the years, and she’s ridiculously nice to them and warm.”

The Just Go With It star appeared on Kelce’s podcast, hosted with his brother Jason Kelce, where he discussed his family’s visit to the set of Swift’s Eras Tour film. “Dude, she means so much to our house,” Sandler said. ”I love what she had to say. Every message. Every melody … What she meant to young girls, what she means to women.”

Sandler was amongst a star-studded guest list at the wedding, which included the likes of Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner, Lena Dunham, Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Zoë Kravitz, Dakota Johnson, Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, Reese Witherspoon, and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.