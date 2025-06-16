Alec Baldwin Breaks Down While Opening Father’s Day Gifts

Alec Baldwin, 67, was visibly moved opening Father’s Day gifts with his eight children in an Instagram video shared by his wife, Hilaria.

The clip begins with the couple’s 2‑year‑old daughter, Ilaria, mistakenly wishing him a happy birthday, prompting Baldwin to laugh as he opened a silverware set. “Thank you, mother, for my silverware,” Alec joked.

The 67-year-old was brought to tears when Ilaria, sitting in his lap, earnestly wished him a happy Father’s Day. “Say, happy Father’s Day,” Hilaria prompted their youngest. Baldwin embraced her tightly and appeared to cry after she repeated after her mother.

His older children joined in with spontaneous birthday songs and playful candle-blowing. His real birthday is April 3.

“Happy father’s day to this daddy @alecbaldwininsta and to all the other papas out there! Or happy birthday as the baby says,” Hilaria captioned the clip. “Sending lots of love to all of you! #fathersday.”

The Baldwins share seven children together—daughters Carmen, 11; María, 4; and Ilaria, 2; and sons Rafael, 9; Leonardo, 8; Romeo, 6; and Eduardo, 4.

Baldwin’s eldest, Ireland, 29, is from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, and their children (left to right) Lucia Baldwin, Rafael Baldwin, Eduardo Baldwin, Leonardo Baldwin, Romeo Baldwin, and Carmen Baldwin in 2021. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

In February, Baldwin told People that he “wouldn’t change anything” about his family.

“I’m getting older and older, and I don’t want to be tougher. I don’t want to be anything. I just want to be a father to my kids,” Alec said on his TLC reality show, The Baldwins. “I want to just watch and see what the years I have left us to experience and not have it be about me.”

The couple at the 2025 American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala at Cipriani South Street in New York City on May 28. John Nacion/WireImage

The show also addresses Alec’s involvement in the 2021 accidental shooting and death of a cinematographer on a film set and the couple’s 26-year age gap.

She was a 27-year-old yoga instructor when they met; he was 53.