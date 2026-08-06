Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Posts Vicious Take on Celeb Blogger After Hospitalization

Alec Baldwin’s 30-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin slammed celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton, 48, after he reportedly engaged in self-harm that left him hospitalized.

Despite Hilton’s apparent distress, Baldwin wrote in an Instagram Stories post that his past behavior was “unforgivable.” The controversial blogger made a name for himself by posting sensationalized stories about celebrities. “Perez Hilton has publicly humiliated my family for years, sexualized me from a young age, commented on my weight and body (as a child),” Baldwin began the post.

Ireland slammed the blogger for "humiliating" her family over the years. Ireland Baldwin/Instagram

The blogger, whose real name is Mario Lavandeira, would often deface paparazzi photos, particularly in posts about Baldwin’s mother, Oscar-winning actress Kim Basinger. Hilton “made unforgivable comments about people in my family,” Baldwin wrote, blasting him for depicting her mother in particularly lewd ways.

She added that he’s “always been a despicable human being.”

Hilton is known for mean-spirited celebrity gossip. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Hilton also drew blog fodder from her parents’ bitter custody battle, which saw the leak of a voicemail Alec Baldwin left then 11-year-old Ireland, where he can be heard calling his daughter “a rude, thoughtless little pig.” Hilton exploited the voicemail and used the phrase to mock the family in his content. He’s also made relentless targets out of Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Lindsay Lohan, and Khloé Kardashian, and more.

Ireland is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and actress Kim Basinger. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

He’s publicly expressed regrets for his crude coverage, writing in his 2021 memoir, “I have a ton of regrets, particularly because I now see that I never needed to be so mean or cruel.” In January, he announced he was returning to his Catholic faith and expressed “deep shame and regret” for his actions.

On Tuesday night, the 48-year-old livestreamed himself in a self-harm crisis. He was later “safely recovered,” according to authorities, and then hospitalized. His family has confirmed that he can communicate and has asked for privacy.

Hilton was hospitalized after posting a livestream of a self-harm crisis on Tuesday. Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Child

Baldwin ultimately extended sympathy at the end of her message for the sake of Hilton’s children. She shares one child with her musician boyfriend, RAC—born André Allen Anjos—and announced in May that they have a second on the way.

Hilton, a single father, welcomed Mario, 13, Mia Alma, 11, and Mayte Amor Lavandeira, 8, via gestational surrogacy.

“But his children deserve better, and a healthy father, and I am so sad for all of them,” Baldwin concluded her post. “I hope he gets the help he needs and heals.”

If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.