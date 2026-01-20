Tom Brady’s Rumored Lover Spotted With Bill Belichick’s Much Younger GF

A new twist has been added to the Alix Earle and Tom Brady rumors.

Earle, 25, has been spotted with Jordan Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend of University of North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, 73, who coached Brady during the Patriots dynasty. Belichick coached Brady, 48, for 20 seasons, during which the Patriots reached the height of their success.

Former NFL player Tom Brady. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Hudson posted a selfie of herself and Earle, captioning the picture, “Friend from an alternative timeline.”

Earle’s budding friendship with Hudson, a former cheerleader, has fuelled stories of Earle and Brady’s ongoing flirtation and potential relationship.

Jordon Hudson and Alix Earle were spotted together. Instagram/@jordon.

The TikTok influencer and former NFL quarterback were spotted getting cozy at a party in St. Barth’s on New Year’s Eve. In a video posted to social media, Earle and Brady, 48, were seen dancing and whispering. A separate clip displayed Earle rubbing Brady’s back.

Viewers pointed out their 23-year-old age gap, but also the fact that Earle is coming off a long-term relationship with Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios, 30. Earle and Berrios dated for two years, ending their relationship in December 2025.

Neither Earle nor Brady has confirmed any relationship between them. On Jan. 13, Brady told People, “You know what? I don’t have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working, and I love my kids,” the father-of-three said.”

With Hudson and Earle’s Instagram debut, the rumor mill continues. “Are Bill Belichick and Tom Brady on a double date omg,” one user wrote on X.

Hudson has been dating Belichick since 2024. Their age-gap has not gone unnoticed. When news of Earle and Brady broke, one user posted on X, “She’s still older than Bill Belichick’s girlfriend.”

Earle, who competed on Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars, was once the host of the Hot Mess podcast, once under Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network. Earle came under fire after social media posts of her using the N-word resurfaced.

The influencer publicly apologized on Instagram, writing, “That is no excuse for using that word in any context or at any age. That absolutely is not the way I speak or what I stand for.” Cooper’s network subsequently renounced the rights to Earle’s podcast.