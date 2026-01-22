Tom Brady’s Rumored Lover Lands Netflix Reality Show

Amid swirling rumors of a romance with Tom Brady, 48, influencer Alix Earle, 25, and Netflix have announced a new reality show featuring the Gen-Z star.

Earle, who rose to fame on TikTok, will star in the unscripted Netflix series set to appear on the streamer in 2026. Netflix revealed that the show will also show Earle’s “blended family,” including her sister, fellow influencer Ashtin, and her “vibrant group of friends.”

"From your FYP to your TV: Alix Earle, her family, and friends will star in an unscripted series dropping later this year on Netflix," the streamer shared in an Instagram announcement.

In the clip, Earle is seen walking out of what is presumably the Netflix HQ, speaking on the phone. “Dad, it’s going to be fine!” she says. “It’s gonna be fine. I mean, what’s the worst that can happen? Just trust me.”

Alix Earle has over 13 million followers across Instagram and TikTok. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

In another announcement by Netflix, Earle said, “It honestly feels unreal to be partnering with Netflix, and I’m so excited to be creating this show with them. I’ve shared my life for years through my own camera, but this felt like the next phase because it’s a chance to go deeper.“

She added that the show will feature “vulnerable,” “hard,” “fun”, and “chaotic” snippets of her life. Earle also referenced the fact that her family will take center stage in the series, saying, “We’re a fun, modern family, and people either think we’re insane or they’re like, wait, this is exactly like my life. I’m excited for fans to experience the full picture as it happens.”

Earle’s Netflix show comes amid headlines about her rumored romance with former NFL quarterback Tom Brady. The two were caught on camera getting cozy in St. Barth’s on New Year’s Eve.

Rumors have been swirling about an alleged romance between Tom Brady and Alix Earle. Getty

The Daily Beast has reached out to Earle’s representatives for comment.

Earle, 25, is making a comeback of sorts after a professional scandal came to light in February 2025. The influencer was let go from her media agency, Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network, last year after reported clashes between the two mega-influencers. Earle’s Hot Mess podcast was dropped from the Call Her Daddy host’s network, which renounced all rights to the show.

She also came under controversy in 2024, when old social media posts of her using the N-word resurfaced. Earle subsequently issued a public apology, saying, “I am taking accountability and want to make it clear that I was 13 years old and did not understand the deeply offensive meaning behind that word. That is no excuse for using that word in any context or at any age. That absolutely is not the way I speak or what I stand for.”

Alix Earle's podcast was dropped by Alex Cooper's Unwell Network in early 2025. Gotham/GC Images

The influencer told Netflix that having cameras filming her feels “a little scary,” as she is usually in “control” of what she shares with fans and followers. Earle has over 13 million followers across TikTok and Instagram.

“The real, human moments are what connected me to my audience in the first place,” she said. “If letting people in even more makes someone feel less alone, or even just makes them laugh, then it’s worth it.”