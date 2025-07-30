The Amanda Knox saga is getting a major retelling.

Hulu just released the first trailer for The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, a limited series based on true events that unpacks Knox’s (Grace Van Patten) controversial wrongful conviction for the 2007 murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, when they lived in Italy. It explores her harrowing experience with the Italian legal system and her 15-year-long journey to proving her innocence.

“Were you in the bedroom when he killed her?” an investigator asks Meredith.

She cries and clutches her head before responding: “Please, this is difficult in Italian.”

Created by K.J. Steinberg, known for her work on This Is Us, the series stars Bad Sisters creator and lead Sharon Horgan as Knox’s mother, along with John Hoogenakker, Francesco Acquaroli, Giuseppe De Domenico, and Roberta Mattei.

Knox is a producer for the series, along with Monica Lewinsky.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Knox revealed that she originally was not interested in selling the rights to her story.

However, that all changed when Lewinsky, who Knox refers to as a fellow member of the “sisterhood of ill repute,” gave her a call.

“This story was one in which real human beings—myself, but also my roommate Meredith, my boyfriend Raffaele, and even my prosecutor Giuliano Mignini—were diminished. We were put into little boxes and judged on the basis of the labels that were stuck on us,” Knox explained.

She continued: “This series is really working to push back against those containers. We don’t have to be limited by black-and-white narratives when thinking about tragedies. And I think that’s really useful in a time where people are siloing off and not finding common ground. This story serves as a cautionary tale for that.”