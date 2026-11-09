Emmy-Winning Star Speaks Out on Shock Split From Husband
Seyfried and her actor husband first confirmed their split in September.
Amanda Seyfried wants to “normalize” divorce, amid her split from her actor husband Thomas Sadoski.
Emmy-winner Seyfried, 40, and The Newsroom star Sadoski, 50, posed together in a photo Seyfried uploaded to Instagram Stories along with the repost: “The most radical thing we can do is make divorce boring. Make it normal. Make it accessible. Because the system thrives on confusion and stigma, on making you believe you’re the first one to ever walk this road.”
The post also argues that divorce should be considered “just another life transition—like a wedding, like a graduation” so that “the patriarchy loses one of its most effective weapons.”
The Housemaid star’s post comes after the couple told People in September that they had separated after nine years of marriage. “We have been separated for a while, and it’s proven to be the right move for us and our family unit. We’ve got each other forever—and it’s GOOD,” they said in a joint statement at the time. The pair share two children, Nina, 9, and Thomas, 6.
Seyfried, who won an Emmy for portraying disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout, also appears in the Holmes documentary You Can See Everything, where she clashes with Holmes’ partner, Billy Evans. In the documentary, the actress says she’d like to see Holmes and Evans, who comes off as the film’s villain, “break up.”
As for her own split, Seyfried’s stance has been mostly interpreted through other cryptic posts shared after the news—like another she shared that said, “There’s really not a difficult thing unless you decide it’s a difficult thing. Otherwise, it’s just the next thing you’re figuring out.”
Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…