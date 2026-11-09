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DROPPING OUT

Emmy-Winning Star Speaks Out on Shock Split From Husband

Seyfried and her actor husband first confirmed their split in September.

Thomas Sadoski and Seyfried

Instagram/Amanda Seyfried

By Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Amanda Seyfried wants to “normalize” divorce, amid her split from her actor husband Thomas Sadoski.

Emmy-winner Seyfried, 40, and The Newsroom star Sadoski, 50, posed together in a photo Seyfried uploaded to Instagram Stories along with the repost: “The most radical thing we can do is make divorce boring. Make it normal. Make it accessible. Because the system thrives on confusion and stigma, on making you believe you’re the first one to ever walk this road.”

The post also argues that divorce should be considered “just another life transition—like a wedding, like a graduation” so that “the patriarchy loses one of its most effective weapons.”

Thomas Sadoski

Seyfried's post.

Instagram/Amanda Seyfried

Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried.

Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried announced that they had been separated for "a while" in September.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

The Housemaid star’s post comes after the couple told People in September that they had separated after nine years of marriage. “We have been separated for a while, and it’s proven to be the right move for us and our family unit. We’ve got each other forever—and it’s GOOD,” they said in a joint statement at the time. The pair share two children, Nina, 9, and Thomas, 6.

Thomas Sadoski and Seyfried

Seyfried posted a photo of herself with Sadoski along with the quote.

Instagram/Amanda Seyfried

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Seyfried, who won an Emmy for portraying disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout, also appears in the Holmes documentary You Can See Everything, where she clashes with Holmes’ partner, Billy Evans. In the documentary, the actress says she’d like to see Holmes and Evans, who comes off as the film’s villain, “break up.”

Amanda Seyfried shared a message to followers after news of her split.

Amanda Seyfried shared a message to followers after news of her split in September.

Instagram/@mingey

Actress Amanda Seyfried and her now ex-husband, actor Thomas Sadoski, in 2018.

Seyfried's latest post argued that divorce should be considered as "normal" as a wedding or graduation.

DANNY MOLOSHOK/REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

As for her own split, Seyfried’s stance has been mostly interpreted through other cryptic posts shared after the news—like another she shared that said, “There’s really not a difficult thing unless you decide it’s a difficult thing. Otherwise, it’s just the next thing you’re figuring out.”

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Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-PattersonEntertainment Reporter

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