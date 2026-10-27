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A-Lister’s Cryptic Comments Teasing Surprise Role Revealed

The actor hinted at her involvement in a hit movie nearly a year before its release. WARNING: Spoilers ahead.

By Dana Herrnstadt

Amanda Seyfried teased her unexpected role in You Can See Everything a year before the hit documentary’s release.

A Nov. 2025 interview with CBS News Sunday Morning has resurfaced in which Seyfried, 40, improvised a line as the biotech fraudster Elizabeth Holmes; Seyfried won an Emmy Award in 2022 for her portrayal of Holmes in the miniseries The Dropout.

In the CBS interview, Seyfried smiled and said of her Holmes impression, “I’ve had some practice lately.”

(L-R): Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in "The Dropout" and Elizabeth Holmes.

(L-R): Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in "The Dropout" and Elizabeth Holmes.

Hulu, Taylor Hill/ Getty Images

Nearly a year later, Seyfried plays Holmes again, this time helping Nathan Fielder investigate the disgraced Theranos founder, 42. You Can See Everything follows Fielder, 43, as he lives with Holmes and her millionaire husband, Billy Evans, in the weeks leading up to Holmes’ 11-year prison sentence. The Federal Bureau of Prisons has since approved Holmes’ request for an early release, and she will move from prison to a residential halfway house in Texas next year.

In addition to playing Holmes while Fielder reenacts certain moments, Seyfried appears as herself as Fielder’s investigative sidekick. One tense scene shows Evans, 34, revealing to Seyfried and Fielder that he wrote Holmes’ posts supporting President Donald Trump, 80, on her X account after she gave him power of attorney. Seyfried’s shock and anger grew more palpable when Evans proclaimed his admiration for Charlie Kirk.

Fraudster Elizabeth Holmes and her millionaire husband, Billy Evans.

Fraudster Elizabeth Holmes and her millionaire husband, Billy Evans.

X/ @ElizabethHolmes

Seyfried’s involvement in You Can See Everything was kept secret until the film’s release. The actor made several more vague, cryptic statements at the Academy Museum Gala earlier this month after the documentary came out.

When The Hollywood Reporter asked about her life after the film’s release, Seyfried said it’s “interesting,” and added, “But, for a good reason. I don’t know, I think everything that’s happening is meant to happen [and] everything, everyone that’s in your life is meant to be in your life. That’s just, kind of— and I’m here tonight.”

“I’m meant to be here,” she continued. “And I get to go home tomorrow, and I’m meant to be home, and so on and so forth.”

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Dana Herrnstadt
Dana Herrnstadt Editorial Intern, Obsessed

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