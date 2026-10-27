A-Lister’s Cryptic Comments Teasing Surprise Role Revealed
The actor hinted at her involvement in a hit movie nearly a year before its release. WARNING: Spoilers ahead.
Amanda Seyfried teased her unexpected role in You Can See Everything a year before the hit documentary’s release.
A Nov. 2025 interview with CBS News Sunday Morning has resurfaced in which Seyfried, 40, improvised a line as the biotech fraudster Elizabeth Holmes; Seyfried won an Emmy Award in 2022 for her portrayal of Holmes in the miniseries The Dropout.
In the CBS interview, Seyfried smiled and said of her Holmes impression, “I’ve had some practice lately.”
Nearly a year later, Seyfried plays Holmes again, this time helping Nathan Fielder investigate the disgraced Theranos founder, 42. You Can See Everything follows Fielder, 43, as he lives with Holmes and her millionaire husband, Billy Evans, in the weeks leading up to Holmes’ 11-year prison sentence. The Federal Bureau of Prisons has since approved Holmes’ request for an early release, and she will move from prison to a residential halfway house in Texas next year.
In addition to playing Holmes while Fielder reenacts certain moments, Seyfried appears as herself as Fielder’s investigative sidekick. One tense scene shows Evans, 34, revealing to Seyfried and Fielder that he wrote Holmes’ posts supporting President Donald Trump, 80, on her X account after she gave him power of attorney. Seyfried’s shock and anger grew more palpable when Evans proclaimed his admiration for Charlie Kirk.
Seyfried’s involvement in You Can See Everything was kept secret until the film’s release. The actor made several more vague, cryptic statements at the Academy Museum Gala earlier this month after the documentary came out.
When The Hollywood Reporter asked about her life after the film’s release, Seyfried said it’s “interesting,” and added, “But, for a good reason. I don’t know, I think everything that’s happening is meant to happen [and] everything, everyone that’s in your life is meant to be in your life. That’s just, kind of— and I’m here tonight.”
Sign Up for Our Obsessed Newsletter
By clicking “SUBSCRIBE” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
“I’m meant to be here,” she continued. “And I get to go home tomorrow, and I’m meant to be home, and so on and so forth.”
Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…