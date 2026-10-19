LAST WORDS Elizabeth Holmes’ Ominous Message to Doc Director Revealed Nathan Fielder received a phone call from Holmes after six months of silence. A24

Nathan Fielder has spent weeks dissecting Elizabeth Holmes’ behavior for his new documentary. But three words the disgraced Theranos founder delivered from prison still have him stumped.

In an interview with WIRED, the comedian and co-director of You Can See Everything shared details about a recent phone call with his movie’s subject. “She had not called me in over six months. I had not heard from her in any way,” he said.

The call started innocently enough, Fielder recalled: “She asked how I was doing. I asked her if she had seen any stuff about the film coming out and how she felt about it. She told me she had seen some stuff, but most things she just isn’t seeing, so she’s heard things, but she hasn’t really read anything.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“And then, at the end, she said to me, ‘I trust you,’” he continued. “And I don’t know what she meant by that.”

Elizabeth Holmes stars in "You Can See Everything." A24

You Can See Everything follows Holmes, who is currently serving time for defrauding investors, and her partner, Billy Evans, during the 34 days leading up to her federal prison sentence. Fielder and co-director Lance Oppenheim moved into the guest house at Holmes and Evans’ beachfront San Diego rental property to make the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite Evans’ declaration that the couple agreed to the project to “allow other people to sit with her and to make up their own minds,” the A24 film does little to soften either of their public images.

Play Video

Still, You Can See Everything has earned rave reviews from critics, with a near-perfect 98 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. It also notched the highest opening weekend for a non-concert documentary since Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 9/11 in 2004, besting Prime Video’s $75 million vanity documentary, Melania, about First Lady Melania Trump.

Fielder said he's still trying to figure out what Holmes meant by her last message. A24

Making the film with Holmes and Evans was difficult, however, Fielder revealed in a post-screening Q&A. He said that Evans “started trying to exert a level of control over the process that made it very hard to engage with him, and it was uncomfortable for us and A24.”

Sign up for the obsessed newsletter Get the best of Obsessed delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Ultimately, “We sort of had to stop,” the four-time Emmy nominee explained. “Communication broke down, basically, and we’ve been in that state for a little bit. So it’s been challenging in that way.”

Fielder said Holmes delivered the cryptic message before hanging up from their most recent conversation.

Fielder said Holmes' partner, Billy Evans, tried to "control" the project during filming. A24

“We talked about some other stuff,” he told WIRED. “She talked about her kids, and then some updates that are not really my place to share. But then after that, she said again, at the end of the call, ‘I trust you…’”

Asked how he replied, Fielder said, “‘OK, thanks.’”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register