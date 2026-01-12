Amy Poehler Tells NPR to ‘Try Harder’ After Podcast Award Win

Amy Poehler didn’t seem to take her inaugural victory for the Golden Globes’ new podcast category too seriously on Sunday.

“I have great respect for all the people that I am nominated with. I am a big fan of all of you except NPR—just a bunch of celebs phoning it in. Try harder,” the host of Good Hang joked in her Best Podcast acceptance speech.

Poehler won the new award in just her first year of podcasting, with Good Hang beginning in March 2025.

Amy Poehler won the first-ever Golden Globe for Best Podcast for her show "Good Hang." Rich Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

In what turned out to be a hotly contested category, Poehler won out over fellow star-studded podcast hosts like Dax Shepard, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Sean Hayes, Alex Cooper, and Mel Robbins. NPR’s Up First was the only non-celebrity podcast to be nominated.

“I don’t know about award shows, but when they get it right, it makes sense,” Poehler quipped after accepting the award from Snoop Dogg. “This is an attempt to make a very rough and unkind world filled with a little bit more love and laughter.”

The category made headlines when its nominees were announced last month, with notable MAGA-coded podcasts snubbed after being among the 25 shortlisted shows. Despite having the most listened to podcast on Spotify for six consecutive years, Joe Rogan’s The Joe Rogan Experience failed to make the shortlist.

Joe Rogan was among several conservative podcast hosts to get snubbed from a Golden Globe nomination. YouTube/The Joe Rogan Experience.

The Megyn Kelly Podcast also failed to be nominated after Kelly supposedly removed her SiriusXM show from eligibility. Kelly’s show was shortlisted alongside shows from fellow conservatives like Ben Shapiro, Candice Owens, and Tucker Carlson. Kelly withdrew her show from the list because she did not want to partake in the “dog and pony show.”