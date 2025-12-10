Megyn Kelly Whines About Awards Show That Snubbed Her

Megyn Kelly didn’t want your award anyway, Golden Globes.

The conservative podcast host said on Wednesday that she declined the “dog and pony show” that went along with the award show’s Best Podcast category because she doesn’t want to be perceived as cozying up to “the left.” Kelly’s Sirius XM show was shortlisted for the award in October, but she wanted no part of it, she claimed. And she really wants “leftist” media to stop saying she was “snubbed.”

Kelly did not advance beyond the Globes’ eligibility list, and neither did other conservative talking heads like Joe Rogan, Candace Owens, Ben Shapiro, or Tucker Carlson.

"Ben was very open about the fact that he campaigned for it. He wanted it. He took out a billboard in Times Square. He did the dog and pony show. He wanted the Golden Globe. He didn't get nominated," Kelly said of Ben Shapiro's snub. The Ben Shapiro Show

The six nominees for Best Podcast are Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard, The Mel Robbins Podcast, Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy, Good Hang With Amy Poehler, NPR’s Up First, and SmartLess by Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes. The selections prove that awards are “for leftists,” the MAGA host said Wednesday.

From her days working at Fox News during “the Roger Ailes era,” she explained, she learned that seeking prestige awards as a conservative was fruitless because “it would be leftists making the decisions.”

“Either they would ignore you and not give it to you, or worse yet, they would actually give it to you,” she said, “which would mean you’re making inroads with the left, which is a bad sign.” Kelly also said she didn’t care for the shmoozing required to land a Globe award.

“If you want to actually be considered, you have to go talk to the Golden Globes people, like some voters out there… you’d have to go out there and do a little dog and pony show, like ‘Choose me, choose me,’” Kelly continued.

Kelly went on to call out her “friend” Ben Shapiro, who was openly campaigning for a nomination. “He wanted it, he took out a billboard in Times Square, he did the dog and pony show, he wanted the Golden Globe,” she said, noting that he “didn’t even get the nomination.”

Kelly claims she that she had her producers withdraw her show from consideration. She also claims she withdrew by default by not filling out a required form. John Nacion/Getty Images

She’s too serious of a journalist, Kelly argued, to do the “‘I want world peace’ and ‘I look great in an evening gown’ kind of thing.” She added, “I had zero interest in their stupid awards.”

To make it clear she had no interest in winning, Kelly said, “What we had our producers do was withdraw our name from consideration.” Of course, she waited until after the nominees were announced to share this bit of information with the public.

“In order to stay one of the ones who was considered, you had to just fill out like your name and your show name, and I don’t know, one other very basic identifying piece of information, and we refused,” she declared. “So it was no mystery to us that we would not be actually nominated because we told them ‘Thanks but no thanks.’”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the Golden Globes for verification.

Kelly went on, “Now all the headlines, because they hate conservative media, is ‘snubbed.’ No, no. We’re literally one of the top podcasts in the country, but we’re not interested in awards… by the way, Joe Rogan, who blows all of us out of the water when it comes to ratings, did not get the nomination. Like, it’s ridiculous.”