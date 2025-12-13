Obsessed

Amy Schumer Announces Divorce With Unhinged Post

BLAH BLAH BLAH

The Emmy-winning comedian has called it quits with her chef husband after seven years of marriage.

Jack Revell
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

Amy Schumer is a single woman. The Emmy-winning comedian announced on Friday that she is separating from her husband of seven years, Chris Fischer, in a bizarrely casual social media post.

“Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years,” Schumer, 44, wrote on Instagram.

“Blah blah blah not because I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag [a] basket and not because he’s a hot James Beard Award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail.”

Amy Schumer announces her divorce from husband Chris Fischer in wild Instagram post.
Amy Schumer announces her divorce from husband Chris Fischer in wild Instagram post. Meta/Amy Schumer

The Inside Amy Schumer star and her 45-year-old farmer partner, who married in 2018, have a 6-year-old son, Gene David Fischer.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jack Revell

Jack Revell

Night Reporter

jack.revell@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now