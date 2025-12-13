Amy Schumer Announces Divorce With Unhinged Post

Amy Schumer is a single woman. The Emmy-winning comedian announced on Friday that she is separating from her husband of seven years, Chris Fischer, in a bizarrely casual social media post.

“Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years,” Schumer, 44, wrote on Instagram.

“Blah blah blah not because I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag [a] basket and not because he’s a hot James Beard Award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail.”

Amy Schumer announces her divorce from husband Chris Fischer in wild Instagram post. Meta/Amy Schumer

The Inside Amy Schumer star and her 45-year-old farmer partner, who married in 2018, have a 6-year-old son, Gene David Fischer.