Amy Schumer Flaunts ‘No Filter’ Bikini Body Amid Divorce

Comedian Amy Schumer shared a series of bikini-clad pictures on Instagram amid her ongoing divorce from husband Chris Fischer.

Schumer, 44, shared pictures of her extensive swimwear collection and other outfits for a recent trip. “My mom took these photos of me while I was packing for a trip,” she shared on Instagram.

Amy Schumer posted a series of bikini pics on her Instagram. Instagram/Amy Schumer

“This year is about self care and self love. No makeup. No filter,” she wrote.

The Emmy-winning comedian went on to share a strong message to fans as speculation and headlines surrounding her pending divorce from Fischer, 45, her husband of seven years, increased.

“Let’s all appreciate our health our families our friends and have the best year of our lives,” she continued. “Moving forward with no regrets. Just love.”

Schumer announced her divorce from Fischer in a strangely nonchalant announcement in early December. “Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years,” Schumer wrote. “Blah blah blah not because I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag [a] basket and not because he’s a hot Janimes [sic] Beard Award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail.”

The actress has been open not only about her separation–and the couple’s plans to co-parent their son—but also about her weight-loss journey.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer announced their divorce last month. Jamie McCarthy/NBC via Getty Images

In March 2025, Schumer revealed to followers that she was getting assistance from Mounjaro, a GLP-1 medication. She said she was having a “really good experience” with the medication.

Later in the year, she deleted most of her pre-Mounjaro Instagram posts. “I’m feeling good and happy,” she told her 12.6 million Instagram followers. At the time of writing, her Instagram grid only displays posts from late 2025.