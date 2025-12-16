New Details Emerge About Amy Schumer’s Divorce Arrangement

Amy Schumer may have announced her separation from her husband, but the two are still living together.

A source close to the former couple told to Page Six that the actress wants Chris Fischer, her husband of seven years, to be “super involved” in raising their 6-year-old son, Gene.

“She expects that they’ll co-parent full-time together and that he’ll see Gene almost as much as he does now—if not more,” the source told Page Six. “They are still largely under the same roof, for the kid’s sake.”

Schumer, 44, announced her separation from the chef, 45, on Friday night.

“Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years,” the Trainwreck star, who made headlines in November when she deleted all her Instagram pictures from before her recent weight loss, wrote on the social media platform.

Page Six reports that Amy Schumer, seen with Fischer in February, is working on a “conscious uncoupling” with her ex. Jamie McCarthy/NBC via Getty Images

“Blah blah blah not because I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag [a] basket and not because he’s a hot Janimes [sic] Beard Award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail.”

“We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son,” Schumer continued in the post. “We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time.”

The couple was living in a Brooklyn Heights townhouse, which Schumer sold last week for $11 million. Schumer is now planning to move back to Manhattan.

Amy Schumer finally addressed rumors about her relationship with her husband of seven years. Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM

“Amy wants Chris to stick around for Gene,” the source told Page Six. “If she contemplates another comedy tour at any point in the future, she wants Chris to be the one looking after Gene and ideally be willing to travel with her. She just never wants to be romantically involved with him again.”

The Emmy Award-winning actress married her husband in February 2018, and she gave birth to their son in May 2019.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Schumer for comment.