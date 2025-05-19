Nothing is getting TikTok hornier at the moment than some good old thirst traps of National Parks.

Yes, you read that right.

Ever since President Donald Trump cut more than $900 million from the National Parks Services, the hottest trend popping off on the internet’s favorite social media app isn’t some new sound or dance challenge—it’s thirst traps of national parks featuring an OnlyFans and social media star, Johnathon Caine.

Turns out, sex really does sell, even if the thing people are selling is our country’s natural wonders.

It all started a few weeks ago when a TikTok creator began impersonating the Yellowstone National Park’s account (@Visit.Yellowstone) and uploaded their very first park-related thirst trap.

In the video, a clip plays of a shirtless Caine looking at the camera and asking viewers, “You know what else would make you less depressed? Sitting on my f---king face.”

Then, the video cuts to a beaver chilling on a rock in Yellowstone, as Missy Elliott’s “Worth It” begins to blare.

(Side note: The beaver innuendo is hilarious, and if you don’t understand it, then you might not be old enough to read this article.)

Like everything that goes viral on the internet, the video is weird, deeply unserious, and most importantly, hilarious. It quickly raked in over 7 million views, with the Yellowstone account gaining over 1 million followers practically overnight.

And thus, a new internet trend began. The Yellowstone creator made more spicy thirst traps, splicing footage from Caine’s steamy videos and shots of the national park, all while playing music from provocative songs.

Each video also comes with a factoid about the park; after all, this trend is still about educating folks on why they should care about the funding cuts.

And people can’t get enough of it, with users flooding the comment sections of every video to praise the account for its daring marketing strategy, joking about how “dirty” the parks have gotten.

“I am here for feral Yellowstone Tiktok 😅👀😏,” one person wrote.

“Yellowstone just showing the beav straight away 🙈," another user commented.

Soon, others on the app followed suit, creating fake accounts for almost every park and mountain range in the country.

The Appalachian account created a thirst trap about their caves being “wet” and “ready.”

Mount Rainier made one about welcoming “cougars” and “older moms” into their park.

And even Crater Lake hopped on the trend, with their thirst trap showing footage of a tree trunk peaking out of the water, with the caption claiming that this is just the “tip.”

“And I’ve got a lot more where that came from … 😉😉 My floating wood is a wonder to all, and people come from all around the world to gaze at its beauty," the account wrote.

Apparently, Caine, whose 18+ OnlyFans page promises content that is “tasteful .. but no clothing 😏," had no idea his content was going viral for the first few days thanks to some national park thirst traps. He was on vacation without cell service.

“I woke up this morning to hundreds and thousands of comments and messages of things like: ‘After seeing that eruption, I understand why Yellowstone is collaborating with you,’” he explained.

Despite the peculiarity of an adult entertainer going viral because of some parks, Caine seems to be onboard with the whole trend.

“This is a lovely thing. I’m happy that my TikToks can direct attention to the parks in a time of need after the NPS funding got cut,” Caine said.

He continued: “I also think it’s lovely that because my TikToks are showing up there, women are finding my content and going to the [OnlyFans] page, and they are having more orgasms. It’s a collaboration of all good things and many are being helped.”