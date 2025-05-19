Industry News

An OnlyFans Star’s Naughty Explicit Photos May Save the National Parks

NSFW

Trump cut funding to the National Parks, so TikTok turned to horny thirst traps from a nude model to save them.

Clare Donaldson
Clare Donaldson 

Editorial Intern

A photo of Yellowstone National Park and OnlyFans creator Jonathan Caine
Archive Photos/Getty Image/OnllyFans/Jonathan Caine

Nothing is getting TikTok hornier at the moment than some good old thirst traps of National Parks.

Yes, you read that right.

Ever since President Donald Trump cut more than $900 million from the National Parks Services, the hottest trend popping off on the internet’s favorite social media app isn’t some new sound or dance challenge—it’s thirst traps of national parks featuring an OnlyFans and social media star, Johnathon Caine.

Turns out, sex really does sell, even if the thing people are selling is our country’s natural wonders.

It all started a few weeks ago when a TikTok creator began impersonating the Yellowstone National Park’s account (@Visit.Yellowstone) and uploaded their very first park-related thirst trap.

@visit.yellowstone

On March 1, 1872, Yellowstone became the first national park for all to enjoy the unique hydrothermal and geologic features. Within Yellowstone's 2.2 million acres, visitors have unparalleled opportunities to observe wildlife @Johnathan caine.. #BookTok #darkromance #masktok #fantasy #nationalpark #momsover30 @Johnathon Caine

♬ original sound - Yellowstone National Park

In the video, a clip plays of a shirtless Caine looking at the camera and asking viewers, “You know what else would make you less depressed? Sitting on my f---king face.”

Then, the video cuts to a beaver chilling on a rock in Yellowstone, as Missy Elliott’s “Worth It” begins to blare.

(Side note: The beaver innuendo is hilarious, and if you don’t understand it, then you might not be old enough to read this article.)

Like everything that goes viral on the internet, the video is weird, deeply unserious, and most importantly, hilarious. It quickly raked in over 7 million views, with the Yellowstone account gaining over 1 million followers practically overnight.

And thus, a new internet trend began. The Yellowstone creator made more spicy thirst traps, splicing footage from Caine’s steamy videos and shots of the national park, all while playing music from provocative songs.

@visit.yellowstone

Mammoth Hot Springs is a large complex of hot springs on a hill of travertine in Yellowstone National Park adjacent to Fort Yellowstone @Johnathon Caine #stitch #booktok #darkromance #masktok #fantasy #momsover30

♬ original sound - Yellowstone National Park

Each video also comes with a factoid about the park; after all, this trend is still about educating folks on why they should care about the funding cuts.

And people can’t get enough of it, with users flooding the comment sections of every video to praise the account for its daring marketing strategy, joking about how “dirty” the parks have gotten.

“I am here for feral Yellowstone Tiktok 😅👀😏,” one person wrote.

“Yellowstone just showing the beav straight away 🙈," another user commented.

Soon, others on the app followed suit, creating fake accounts for almost every park and mountain range in the country.

The Appalachian account created a thirst trap about their caves being “wet” and “ready.”

@appalachiamountainhigh

#yellowstonenationalpark Did you think Appalachia wouldn’t show? Along with beauty we like it deep, juicy and wet too… just be careful if you come after dark @Yellowstone National Park @visit.yellowstone @MOUNT RAINIER 🌲 @Great Smoky Mountains

♬ Fat Juicy & Wet - Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars

Mount Rainier made one about welcoming “cougars” and “older moms” into their park.

@visitmtrainier

Replying to @@forest.bound.journey Mount Rainier loves welcoming cougars and older moms into our park anytime. 😉 #mountrainier vs #mthood #yellowstone #mtrainiernationalpark #pnw #pacificnorthwest #pnwlife #nationalparks

♬ Bow - Slowed - Reyn Hartley

And even Crater Lake hopped on the trend, with their thirst trap showing footage of a tree trunk peaking out of the water, with the caption claiming that this is just the “tip.”

@crater.lake8

And I’ve got a lot more where that came from … 😉😉 My floating wood is a wonder to all, and people come from all around the world to gaze at its beauty. #fyp #foryourpage #nature #oregon #deep #wood #blessed #popular #musica #lake #photography #usa #viral #viraltiktok #trendingsong #viralvideo #trend #blue #bestfriend #friends #followme #follow #following #trending #woodworking #forest #nationalpark #craterlake

♬ original sound -

“And I’ve got a lot more where that came from … 😉😉 My floating wood is a wonder to all, and people come from all around the world to gaze at its beauty," the account wrote.

Apparently, Caine, whose 18+ OnlyFans page promises content that is “tasteful .. but no clothing 😏," had no idea his content was going viral for the first few days thanks to some national park thirst traps. He was on vacation without cell service.

@_johnathoncaine

Replying to @aK420 🌋🦬😏😂

♬ original sound - Johnathon Caine

“I woke up this morning to hundreds and thousands of comments and messages of things like: ‘After seeing that eruption, I understand why Yellowstone is collaborating with you,’” he explained.

Despite the peculiarity of an adult entertainer going viral because of some parks, Caine seems to be onboard with the whole trend.

“This is a lovely thing. I’m happy that my TikToks can direct attention to the parks in a time of need after the NPS funding got cut,” Caine said.

He continued: “I also think it’s lovely that because my TikToks are showing up there, women are finding my content and going to the [OnlyFans] page, and they are having more orgasms. It’s a collaboration of all good things and many are being helped.”

