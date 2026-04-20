Ana Navarro Unloads on ‘Rich White B***h’ Caitlyn Jenner

The View host Ana Navarro has zero sympathy for Donald Trump fan Caitlyn Jenner and her passport woes.

Days after Navarro roasted Jenner on Instagram for complaining to conservative commentator Tomi Lahren that her passport gender marker’s reversion to male made it a “safety” issue for her to travel, Navarro told The View on Monday that there’s a “special place in hell” for people like the MAGA star.

“On Caitlyn Jenner, I’m going to quote a trans advocate, Janetta Johnson, who said this in 2015: ‘Jenner is a rich white b---h. She can pay for everything she needs. But I think she now needs to put some of that money back into the transgender community, as she has taken a lot.’”

Navarro continued, “Caitlyn Jenner, girl, cry me a river. Let me play my little violin for you,” as Jenner has been an outspoken supporter of Trump’s 2024 bid for re-election, despite MAGA politicians’ anti-LGBTQ policy initiatives. “Transgender, changing the marker on the passports, is an executive order that he signed on day one,” Navarro went on. “He absolutely exploited this issue in order to get people to the polls.”

Jenner has been an outspoken supporter of Trump’s 2024 bid for re-election, despite MAGA politicians’ anti-LGBTQ policy initiatives. Shir Torem/REUTERS

The former Republican strategist first responded to Jenner’s interview with Lahren on Friday, writing in an Instagram post with a screengrab referencing Jenner’s comments, “Boo-hoo. Cry me a f---ing river.”

Jenner said that she couldn’t “travel internationally” because “I can’t use my passport.” She also revealed that she’d tried to reach Trump about the issue, but never received a response. Still, she said, “I don’t blame President Trump. I love him, but for a lot of people, this is a huge issue.”

"Cry me a f---ing river,” Ana Navarro wrote to Instagram in reaction to Jenner’s plea to Trump on Friday. Ana Navarro/instagram

Navarro hit Jenner for only caring about Trump’s rollbacks to trans people’s rights after one affected her personally. “I think there’s a special place in hell for people who only care about themselves and don’t care about the effect on others,” the host said.

“If she’s saying that this is a safety issue, traveling internationally with the wrong marker on her passport, imagine what the safety issue is for people who are not celebrities, who don’t have access to the White House, and who don’t have money.”