A highly-anticipated biopic on the rollercoaster lives of showman-magicians Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn has finally found its stars.

Slated to run for eight-episodes, Wild Things is an upcoming Apple TV+ limited series starring Jude Law and Andrew Garfield as Siegfried and Roy respectively.

The show will be based on the Apple Original Podcast Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy, and is expected to capture the pair’s triumphant ascent, and ultimate fallout, as a dual act in Las Vegas.

Garfield is slated to play Roy Horn in the limited-series. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Siegfried and Roy were German-American performers who became Vegas mainstays following the massive success of their animal-based act. They famously performed their set, which featured white lions and white tigers, at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The pair ended their act in 2003 after Horn was bitten in the throat by a tiger during a live performance. He subsequently suffered a stroke and was left partially paralyzed following the attack.

The duo officially retired from show business in 2010 after a brief comeback and largely stayed out of the public spotlight for the latter half of their lives. Horn died in 2020 at the age of 75, while Fischbacher passed a year later at 81.

Jude Law will be playing Siegfried Fischbacher. Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

Reports that Apple was developing the series first circulated in 2022. Production for the show is slated to start in fall with John Hoffman attached to direct, showrun, and executive produce. Hoffman is widely known for co-creating Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

Alongside a storied film career, Law has also made his mark on television having recently starred in Star Wars spinoff Skeleton Crew on Disney+.

Garfield has also dabbled in TV, starring in FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven, which earned him nominations at the Emmys and Golden Globes.

The actors will be executive producing the biographical series as well.