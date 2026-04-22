Late-Night Host Unleashes on ‘F***ing Idiot’ Joe Rogan

Andy Cohen had some harsh words for podcaster Joe Rogan.

Cohen, 57, unleashed a profanity-filled rant against Rogan, 58, on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen while speaking with reality star guest Kristin Cavallari, 39, about her The Hills co-star Spencer Pratt’s bid for mayor of Los Angeles.

A caller asked Cavallari about Pratt challenging L.A. mayoral incumbent Karen Bass, to which the actress replied, “I was shocked, obviously, I think at first like everybody else, but if you actually listen to him, he knows his stuff,” she replied.

“I honestly could see him winning. People in California really are excited about him,” the actress added.

“By the way, kind of seems like he’s going to win,” Cohen replied.

“I could see him winning. He’s got a lot of momentum,” Cavallari agreed. “Rogan just endorsed him,” she added.

At that point, Cohen quipped sarcastically, “Oh, Rogan! The great mind of the universe.”

“F---ing Rogan,” he continued. “What a f---ing idiot.”

Andy Cohen unleashed on Joe Rogan during an episode of his show. Bravo/Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

Cohen then joked that he’d “had enough to drink” as his audience and guests laughed in shock at his reaction.

Cavallari asked the Bravo host, “What’s the back story on that one?”

“Nothing!” the Emmy-winning creator exclaimed. “I listen to what he says. I made my own opinion.”

Jesse Solomon, 32, a star of Summer House, laughed weakly after the conversation and shouted out to Rogan, “Hey Joe, how are you?”

Cohen did not offer any more explanation for his views on Rogan.

Andy Cohen called Joe Rogan a “f---ing idiot.” YouTube/The Joe Rogan Experience

Rogan endorsed Pratt, 42, during an episode of his podcast with the mayoral hopeful. “Listen, man, I’m voting for you,” Rogan told Spencer, an alum of The Hills, during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

The podcaster later clarified that he can’t actually vote for Pratt, but does support him. “I can’t vote for you, but I’m rooting for you. I mean, if I lived in Los Angeles, no question whatsoever, I would vote for you,” said Rogan, who left California for Texas in 2020.

In response, Pratt posted a picture of himself and Rogan on Facebook, captioning the post, “My goal is to make LA so awesome, we can win him back from Texas.”

Spencer Pratt announced his run for L.A. mayor in January. Spencer Pratt on X

Pratt, who lost his home in the 2025 Palisades fire, blamed Mayor Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom for not doing more to prevent the disaster. He announced in January that he would run against Bass, naming the fire as a motivation for entering politics.

“Following the devastating 2025 Palisades fires that destroyed his family home, Spencer transitioned from a private entrepreneur to a formidable civic force,” the website for his campaign reads.